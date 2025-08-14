How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Wolves host Manchester City at Molineux on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s City aim to finish off where they left off last season.

WATCH — Wolves v Manchester City

After a rollercoaster of a season, City ended up winning seven of their last 10 games to finish third in the Premier League table. After winning four titles in a row before that, last season was obviously a disappointment. But a huge squad overhaul in January and the summer sees the dawn of a new era. Losing the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace and being knocked out of the Club World Cup by Al-Hilal in shock fashion shows there’s plenty of work for Guardiola to do with his new squad. But you can never bet against City and they’ll likely be title contenders again.

Wolves have had a rough summer, as Vitor Pereira’s reward for keeping them up last season was losing three of his best players. Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo have all moved on and Wolves fans will have concerns they will be dragged into a relegation scrap this season. They have enough quality to survive and Pereira proved himself a shrewd tactician in setting up a counter-attacking team. But losing Cunha in particular was a big blow.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (August 16)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

It’s up to Jorgen Strand Larsen to be the main attacking threat for Wolves and his hold-up play will be key. Supporting him in attack will be new signings Fer Lopez and Jhon Arias. Wolves will aim to keep it tight and pick City off on the counter.

OUT: Leon Chiwone (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Fabio Silva (thigh)

Manchester City team news, focus

City have doubts over plenty of key players heading into this game but their squad is stacked and hungry to prove themselves. Erling Haaland will lead the line with Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku supporting him. New signing Tijjani Reijnders has been really good in midfield over the summer, while the main concern for City is in defense as they have to find some extra solidity this season. Goalkeeper Ederson has been linked with a move away so it will be intriguing to see if he plays.

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (calf), Claudio Echeverri (ankle)| QUESTIONABLE: Phil Foden (ankle), Rodri (hip), Josko Gvardiol (knock)

Wolves vs Manchester City prediction

This feels like it will be tight but City’s extra attacking options should get them over the line. Wolves 1-2 Manchester City.