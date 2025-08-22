How to watch Everton vs Brighton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Everton will officially kick off a brand new era on Sunday (9 am ET), when the Toffees host Brighton in the opener at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

After playing at Goodison Park for 133 years, Everton moved into the 52,769-seater stadium roughly two miles down the road this summer (7th-largest stadium in the Premier League). “I am incredibly privileged and honored to be the manager who is taking us into this new stadium,” manager David Moyes said earlier this month. “I am excited about the future which looks so much brighter for Everton Football Club as we move away from some dark days in the past.” The Toffees started their 2025-26 campaign with a 1-0 defeat away to newly promoted Leeds on Monday, courtesy of a controversial handball decision in the final 10 minutes.

Brighton, on the other hand, conceded an equalizer in what might have been the final 10 seconds of their opener against Fulham. The Seagulls were ahead after Matt O’Riley converted from the penalty spot in the 55th minute, but they couldn’t put the game to bed and eventually paid the price. Oliver Glasner’s side lost Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Pervis Estupinan for a combined $133 million this summer, but they expect to keep star midfielder Carlos Baleba despite ongoing interest from Manchester United.

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Patterson (groin), Vitalii Mykolenko (undisclosed)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Charalampos Kostoulas (fitness), Jack Hinshelwood (knock)

Everton vs Brighton prediction

