MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson has 19 points and 13 rebounds, Aces beat Mercury 83-61 for 9th straight win
24th Santos Tour Down Under 2024 - Stage 1
French cyclist Bonnamour banned 4 years for suspected blood doping
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks agree with Frank Nazar on a 7-year extension worth $46.13 million

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
deegan.jpg
Deegan looks to wrap up 250 title at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Everton vs Brighton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published August 22, 2025 01:16 AM

Everton will officially kick off a brand new era on Sunday (9 am ET), when the Toffees host Brighton in the opener at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

WATCH — Everton vs Brighton

After playing at Goodison Park for 133 years, Everton moved into the 52,769-seater stadium roughly two miles down the road this summer (7th-largest stadium in the Premier League). “I am incredibly privileged and honored to be the manager who is taking us into this new stadium,” manager David Moyes said earlier this month. “I am excited about the future which looks so much brighter for Everton Football Club as we move away from some dark days in the past.” The Toffees started their 2025-26 campaign with a 1-0 defeat away to newly promoted Leeds on Monday, courtesy of a controversial handball decision in the final 10 minutes.

Brighton, on the other hand, conceded an equalizer in what might have been the final 10 seconds of their opener against Fulham. The Seagulls were ahead after Matt O’Riley converted from the penalty spot in the 55th minute, but they couldn’t put the game to bed and eventually paid the price. Oliver Glasner’s side lost Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Pervis Estupinan for a combined $133 million this summer, but they expect to keep star midfielder Carlos Baleba despite ongoing interest from Manchester United.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Liverpool
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Patterson (groin), Vitalii Mykolenko (undisclosed)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Julio Enciso (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Charalampos Kostoulas (fitness), Jack Hinshelwood (knock)

Everton vs Brighton prediction

Big players make their name in the big moments. Seems like the perfect opportunity for Jack Grealish to write his name in the history books. Everton 1-0 Brighton.