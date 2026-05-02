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Brentford vs West Ham LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published May 2, 2026 10:49 AM

West Ham United head to Brentford on Saturday as a pair of sides desperate for difference reasons meet at the Gtech Community Stadium.

WATCH Brentford v West Ham United

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford v West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.]

Brentford vs West Ham live updates - by Andy Edwards

Brentford vs West Ham live score: 1-0

Goalscorers: Konstantinis Mavropanos (15' - OG)

NO GOAL! Mavropanos scores at the other end, but he’s offside (23')

GOAL! Brentford 1-0 West Ham: Kayode’s shot goes in off Mavropanos (15')

Brentford starting XI

Kelleher - Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter - Yarmoliuk, Jensen, Damsgaard - Ouattara, Schade, Thiago

West Ham starting XI

Hermansen - Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf - Soucek, Fernandes, Pablo - Bowen, Summerville, Castellanos

How to watch Brentford v West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

The visitors are just two points clear of the bottom three with four matches left in their Premier League season as a 2W-1D stretch has West Ham out of the relegation zone but looking at daunting few games. One of those is this trip to Brentford, as Keith Andrews’ men are in the thick of a push for European qualification. The Bees are also winless in six Premier League matches, including five draws, and the lack of wins has stopped them from seizing hold of sixth place or even threatening the top five.

With Man City and Liverpool still to come, Brentford could truly use these three points by getting a measure of revenge on a team that knocked it out of the FA Cup after penalties on March 9.

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Jordan Henderson (knock), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Rico Henry (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL)

West Ham United team news, focus

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Brentford v West Ham prediction

Igor Thiago could be the difference maker after producing but failing to convert numerous chances in a Week 34 loss to Manchester United. We’ll guess that he finds the score sheet in a win. Brentford 2-1 West Ham.