Fulham 3-1 Burnley: Cottagers surge to comeback victory

Fulham beat Burnley 3-1 on Saturday at Craven Cottage as they fell behind but that woke them up as their quality oozed through in the end.

WATCH — Full match replay

Zian Flemming put Scott Parker’s Burnley ahead in the second half as they pushed for a big win in their scrap against relegation but that goal only served to anger Fulham.

Josh King made the most of a Martin Dubravka error to make it 1-1 then six minutes later King set up the excellent Harry Wilson who scored a fine goal to make it 2-1.

Raul Jimenez clinched the win in stoppage time with a penalty kick he won as Josh Laurent was sent off for taking down Jimenez as the last defender.

With the win Fulham’s push for European qualification is back on as they sit on 44 points, while Burnley remain on 20 points and are edging closer to relegation with just seven games to go.

European push hinges on Wilson and King

The individual brilliance of Josh King and Harry Wilson is the key to Fulham finishing the season strongly and qualifying for Europe. Marco Silva is out of contract and so is Wilson and Fulham will probably need to qualify for Europe to keep both. Silva has to be brave with his team selection between now and May and that means playing King and Wilson together as often as possible. They have the magic touch and creativity to win Fulham games, just like they did against Burnley. Fulham are a stodgy, solid team but if there’s one criticism of Silva’s brilliant time in charge of the Cottagers it is his aversion to take more risks and go all-out attack from the start of games. Fulham have some tough games in their final seven but they shouldn’t fear this situation. They have absolutely nothing to lose and should go for it. It will suit them that they play against the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Brentford down the stretch and all of those games should be open and entertaining. Fulham have to back themselves and go for it.

What’s next?

Fulham are next in action at Liverpool on Saturday, April 11 in the league. Burnley are next in action on the same day at home against Brighton.

Fulham vs Burnley score: 3-1

King 67', Wilson 73', Jimenez 90+5'; Flemming 60'

Fulham vs Burnley live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Red card for Laurent and a penalty kick which Jimenez slots home

Deep into stoppage time Fulham have a penalty kick and Laurent is sent off. Laurent shoved Jimenez in the back when he was clean through on goal and fell over as he missed the chance. Jimenez dusts himself off and slots home the penalty after a stuttering run up.

OFF THE BENCH AND IN TO SCORE!



Raul Jimenez "does what he always does!"@FulhamFC 3 - 1 @BurnleyOfficial pic.twitter.com/KKzH9qIRCE — USA Sports (@usasports) March 21, 2026

Big save from Leno!

Hartman cuts inside and drills a low shot towards goal which takes a deflection but Bernd Leno makes a fine save. Burnley are pushing really hard for an equalizer. They’ve got nothing to lose.

Wilson fires home!

Fulham have turned the game around in the space of six minutes. Josh King finds Harry Wilson with so much space on the left and he cuts inside on his left and fires home a low effort through several Burnley defenders and past Dubravka. You just can’t give Harry Wilson that kind of time and space. Fulham lead!

King equalizes!

The teenager scores his first Premier League goal, as Josh King makes the most of a mistake from Dubravka. A cross is clipped in and King swings for it and puts Dubravka off as he misses the ball, then the youngster slots home the rebound.

FULHAM EQUALIZER 😱



A first in the Premier League for Joshua King@FulhamFC 1 - 1 @BurnleyOfficial pic.twitter.com/AEYbn4muVV — USA Sports (@usasports) March 21, 2026

Flemming finishes for Burnley!

Against the run of play, Burnley have the lead. Lyle Foster is found on the right and his clever cross to the penalty spot finds Zian Flemming who strokes home confidently. That is great center forward play. Burnley 1-0 up with 30 minutes to go.

WHAT A BALL 😮‍💨



Zian Flemming breaks the game open!@FulhamFC 0 - 1 @BurnleyOfficial pic.twitter.com/vg6qunexHe — USA Sports (@usasports) March 21, 2026

Muniz heads wide

Fulham creating more chances now and Muniz heads a great opportunity wide.

King and Muniz go close

Surging run from youngster Josh King and after somehow getting past three defenders he is denied a superb solo goal by Dubravka, then the rebound falls to Muniz who shanks it off target. He has to score there.

Bright start to the second half from Fulham

This is much more like it from Fulham. They are now breaking the Burnley lines much more frequently and getting some crosses into the box. They are probing and pressing much higher up the pitch.

Half time thoughts - Fulham huffing and puffing

Fair to say that this hasn’t been a classic and Burnley will be okay with it. The longer it stays level, the more they will fancy their chances of nicking this and grabbing some more points late on with Barnes et al being thrown on. Fulham have really struggled to create anything so far and Marco Silva won’t be delighted with his players. Very “end of the season approaching fast” feel to this one in the sun on the banks of the River Thames.

Ugochukwu on for Hannibal

Hanibal was struggling with an injury and can’t continue. Lesley Ugochukwu is on in midfield.

Penalty shout for Burnley

It’s Burnley who have started really well and Flemming has a shot in the box which hits the arm of Bassey as he slides in to block a certain goal. No penalty kick is given. Bassey’s supporting arm was behind him as he flew in, but the ball definitely hit him on the elbow.

Fulham lineup

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb; Muniz

Burnley lineup

Dubravka; Walker, Esteve, Humphreys, Hartman; Laurent, Ward-Prowse; Foster, Hannibal, Anthony; Flemming

Fulham team news, focus

Kevin is out and Emile Smith Rowe is a doubt as Fulham need some of their attackers to step up big time down the stretch. Raul Jimenez, Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson all need to regain their best form fast if Fulham are going to push hard to qualify for Europe.

Burnley team news, focus

Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Axel Tuanzebe remain out. Parker will try to keep this game tight and then roll the dice late on. The 3-4-2-1 system has been working well with Zian Flemming leading the line and so many dangerous crosses from the likes of Kyle Walker and James Ward-Prowse being flung in.

Fulham vs Burnley preview

Marco Silva’s Fulham are without a win in their last three games in all competitions as they drew 0-0 at struggling Nottingham Forest last weekend, lost at home in the FA Cup last 16 to second-tier Southampton and lost at home to struggling West Ham before that. They didn’t score a single goal across those three games. Fulham can still qualify for Europe but they must get back on track quickly.

Burnley are desperate for a win as they try to stay in the Premier League. Scott Parker’s side drew 0-0 at home against Bournemouth last weekend but are nine points from safety with eight games to go. If they win at Fulham, they have a real chance of taking this scrap to stay up into the final few games of the season.

Fulham vs Burnley prediction

This feels like a big home win as Fulham will vent their frustration from recent weeks. Fulham 3-1 Burnley.

How to watch Fulham vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday (March 21)

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network