How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Bournemouth hope the familiar feelings of home help them get back in the win column when suddenly steady West Ham visit the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Cherries went into the international break wearing their first consecutive Premier League losses of the season, respective 3-1 and 4-0 setbacks at Manchester City and Aston Villa.

WATCH — Bournemouth v West Ham United live online

The losses sunk Andoni Iraola’s men into ninth place of the Premier League’s muddled early top-four fight, and they’ll see their Week 12 match as a chance to climb back up the table.

Nuno Espirito Santo has marshaled West Ham United into their first back-to-back Premier League wins since February. The Irons scored three goals in a pair of home wins over Newcastle United and Burnley.

They had been so poor before that point, however, that West Ham still sit inside the bottom three on goal differential behind 17th-place Burnley. However, they’re just three points off 14th and seven back of 10th.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs West Ham United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: The Vitality Stadium — Boscombe

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Justin Kluivert (adductor), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Antoine Semenyo (leg), Tyler Adams (head), Adam Smith (head)

West Ham United team news, focus

OUT: Lucas Paqueta (suspension), Oliver Scarles (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Konstantinos Mavropanos (thigh), Niclas Fullkrug (thigh), Lukasz Fabianski (back), Freddie Potts (thigh)

Bournemouth vs West Ham prediction

Nuno Espirito Santo will continue to bring steadiness to West Ham’s structure and play, but he can’t manufacture the necessary quality to find level-footing at Bournemouth. They have a punchers’ chance but we’ll bet on the team with the fists and the footwork. Bournemouth 2-0 West Ham.