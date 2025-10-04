How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
Nelly Korda, U.S. Women's Open
Nelly Korda two back entering Saturday’s final round of the LPGA’s Lotte Championship
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies selling nine bite-sized hot dogs, nine tiny beers to help fans complete 9-9-9 challenge

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_251004.jpg
Mount nets Man United’s opener against Sunderland
nbc_pl_leetotpostgame_251004.jpg
Spurs ‘can finish fourth’ under Frank’s guidance
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251004.jpg
Kudus drills Spurs 2-1 in front of Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers bring back Cole Schwindt, who was part of trade that landed Matthew Tkachuk
Nelly Korda, U.S. Women's Open
Nelly Korda two back entering Saturday’s final round of the LPGA’s Lotte Championship
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies selling nine bite-sized hot dogs, nine tiny beers to help fans complete 9-9-9 challenge

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_251004.jpg
Mount nets Man United’s opener against Sunderland
nbc_pl_leetotpostgame_251004.jpg
Spurs ‘can finish fourth’ under Frank’s guidance
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251004.jpg
Kudus drills Spurs 2-1 in front of Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published October 4, 2025 10:15 AM

Crystal Palace, the last remaining unbeaten side in the Premier League, will try to extend their run to 19 games (dating back to last season) when they visit Everton at the brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday (9 am ET).

WATCH Everton vs Crystal Palace

The Eagles (12 points) entered the weekend 3rd in the PL after beating lowly West Ham and leaders Liverpool the last two weekends. Oliver Glasner’s side doesn’t score a ton of goals (8 in 6 games) but they concede even fewer (3, joint-fewest in the league with Arsenal). Two of their three draws have come in scoreless affairs, proving their ability to consistently pick up points even when they’re not at their best.

The Toffees (9th, 8 points) could use a win to snap their three-game winless slide after failing to finish off West Ham last weekend. David Moyes’ men are also in the top half of the league in terms of goals conceded (6), re-establishing a safety net that was sorely missed in recent seasons before his return. Jack Grealish is without a goal or an assist in his last three PL games after assisting four times in his first three appearances for the club.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Liverpool
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Merlin Rohl (hip), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspension)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Will hughes (thigh)

Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction

Chances at a premium, and the end of Palace’s run — probably on a set piece. Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace.