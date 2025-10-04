How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Crystal Palace, the last remaining unbeaten side in the Premier League, will try to extend their run to 19 games (dating back to last season) when they visit Everton at the brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday (9 am ET).

The Eagles (12 points) entered the weekend 3rd in the PL after beating lowly West Ham and leaders Liverpool the last two weekends. Oliver Glasner’s side doesn’t score a ton of goals (8 in 6 games) but they concede even fewer (3, joint-fewest in the league with Arsenal). Two of their three draws have come in scoreless affairs, proving their ability to consistently pick up points even when they’re not at their best.

The Toffees (9th, 8 points) could use a win to snap their three-game winless slide after failing to finish off West Ham last weekend. David Moyes’ men are also in the top half of the league in terms of goals conceded (6), re-establishing a safety net that was sorely missed in recent seasons before his return. Jack Grealish is without a goal or an assist in his last three PL games after assisting four times in his first three appearances for the club.

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9 am ET, Sunday

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Merlin Rohl (hip), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (suspension)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Will hughes (thigh)

Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction

Chances at a premium, and the end of Palace’s run — probably on a set piece. Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace.