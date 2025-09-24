 Skip navigation
How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published September 24, 2025 06:34 AM

Manchester United seek their first back-to-back Premier League wins since May 2024 when they visit Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium early Saturday.

It would be what fictional baseball manager Lou Brown calls “two in a row” en route to a “winning streak”, as the Red Devils seek to find steadiness while moving closer to the Premier League’s top four.

WATCH — Brentford v Manchester United

Their hosts are seeking a second win of the Premier League season, having started 1W-1D-3L under new boss Keith Andrews. Brentford have, however, taken four of six points from their two home fixtures.

They’ll be welcoming Bryan Mbeumo back to the Gtech, as the Manchester United forward hopes to get on the score sheet against his former club.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Brentford team news, focus

Igor Thiago leads the Bees in goals with three and his team needs multiple goals these days. Brentford is one of only three teams to concede double-digit goals this young season.

OUT: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Paris Maghoma (other)

Manchester United team news, focus

Ruben Amorim’s Devils are the Premier League’s top expected goals team by nearly a full goal at 10.1 xG. Unfortunately they are also the sixth-worst team when it comes to expected goals against (xGA).

OUT: Casemiro (suspension), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Diogo Dalot (muscular)

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction

Could we be in for a goal fest? Casemiro’s absence suggests even more openness than usual for United, and Brentford have struggled to bat away chances. Both teams have questions in goals as Caoimhin Kelleher tries to establish his star in London while it’s unclear whether United will go for Altay Bayindir or Senne Lammers. Brentford 1-2 Man United.