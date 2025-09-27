Ruben Amorim reaction: What did Manchester United manager say after Brentford defeat?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was once again struggling to find answers as his side lost 3-1 at struggling Brentford on Saturday.

“You’re getting sacked in the morning!” was the chant from the Brentford fans towards Amorim late on, as he sat on the bench looking at the floor.

Amorim saw his side cough up two goals early as they were all over the place defensively. Benjamin Sesko pulled one back but captain Bruno Fernandes had his penalty kick saved in the second half as United couldn’t rescue a point.

The pain continues for Amorim and United, as they’re now without a win in their last eight Premier League away games.

Here’s the latest Ruben Amorim reaction.

On today’s result being deflating: “The feeling is always the same. Of course we want to win. I think we didn’t control the game. We played the game of Brentford. Really confused. Second balls, first balls, set pieces. And all the crucial moments they were against us. Tough to lose again but we need to think about the next one,” Amorim told TNT Sports in the UK.

On the fight against Chelsea last week, did he see it today?: “Yeah, in some moments. But we can do better. That is the main point.”

On conceding in every game in the league so far this season, how worried is he: “The first ball was a long ball after a recovery. We work on that during the week. Set pieces we work on that also. We knew that the long balls and then first touch and they have the opportunity and the goals were like we were doing during the week. We need to do better.”

On all of the time during the week to work on the training ground: “Today we didn’t play our game. Some moments we had control of the game, we pushed the opponent to the back. But the game was more or less always the same. Really second balls, won balls, and we need to play our game. Not the opponents game. They were stronger on that.”

On the results this season and only being one result away from a crisis at United: “It’s always the same. To lose in this kind of club it hurts a lot. We need to think about the next one.”

On the next game against Sunderland, how big is it go get a result before the international break to have some positivity: “Everything is important in this club. It is not just the games at home or whatever. We need to win every game and we are not doing that.”