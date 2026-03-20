How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the setting for Sunday’s meeting of Spurs and Nottingham Forest, two teams who wouldn’t have dreamed of being involved in a late March relegation six-pointer.

Spurs return to the pitch after a midweek Champions League scrap with Atletico Madrid that ended their European dreams, while Forest needed penalties to advance past Midtjylland in the Europa League.

WATCH — Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

Both teams drew their last Premier League match — as did the other five teams in the bottom seven of the table — and Spurs are just one point clear of 18th-place West Ham while Forest are only out of the bottom three on goal differential.

So, yes, this is a huge. A winner will find some rare comfort on the table for the international break while a loser could find themselves in a relegation place for a couple of weeks depending on West Ham’s visit to Aston Villa kicking off at the same time.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10:15am ET Sunday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Wilson Odobert (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Ben Davies (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Palhinha (head), Dominic Solanke (hip), Guglielmo Vicario (hernia)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Jair Cunha (ankle), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee), Chris Wood (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest prediction

It’s difficult to project this game given all of the injuries and the midweek action. Spurs were in Madrid on Tuesday. Forest were in Denmark on Thursday. The pressure is enormous and that can make the home pitch more of a variable. Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Nottingham Forest.