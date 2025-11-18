How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Winless Wolves host Crystal Palace on Saturday with new manager Rob Edwards taking charge of his first game as the permanent head coach of his beloved side.

Edwards played for Wolves and has held several coaching roles at the club and decided to leave Middlesbrough, who he had pushing for automatic promotion from the Championship, to try and save the Molineux club from Premier League relegation. Wolves lost 3-0 at Chelsea before the break and have drawn two and lost nine of their 11 games so far this season. They are eight points from safety but Edwards knows he has some talented attackers and if he can improve things defensively, Wolves will pick up points. But they have to start doing it very soon and Edwards has some easier home fixtures in his first few weeks in charge that he has to take advantage of.

Palace are looking like a slightly easier team to play against at the moment as Oliver Glasner’s side have only won one of their last five Premier League games. They drew 0-0 at home to rivals Brighton before the break and their relatively small squad has been stretched to its limits with the Europa Conference League games also coming thick and fast.

How to watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (November 22)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

Rodrigo Gomes and Matt Doherty are out injured, which is a big blow for Wolves. It will be intriguing to see if Edwards sticks with the back three or goes to a back four. As we saw from Edwards’ time in charge of Luton Town in the Premier League two years ago, he loves to play chaotic, direct football and we should expect plenty of crosses into the box for Jorgen Strand Larsen and Hwang Hee-chan to try and finish off.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

There are a couple of injury concerns for Palace with Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guehi both battling to be fit. Jean-Philippe Mateta continues to be the main man in attack and he scored again for France during the international break. We all know exactly what we are going to get from Palace and they are so disciplined and know their roles so well.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like it will be a draw, which is a step in the right direction for Wolves but it may feel like a missed opportunity as now seems like a good time to play Palace. Wolves 1-1 Crystal Palace.