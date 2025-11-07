How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

A Premier League rivalry like very few takes center stage Sunday when Crystal Palace host Brighton at Selhurst Park in what’s come to be known as the M23 derby.

The 40-mile distance between the sides makes this no real geographic derby but the 1970s saw the two historic clubs vying for promotion in England’s third-tier division. Things got heated.

Now both Oliver Glasner’s Eagles and Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls are bonafide European contenders, with the former coming off a Thursday win in the UEFA Conference League and hoping to keep the latter beneath them on the Premier League table.

Brighton are up to 10th on the table but are still seeking their first consecutive wins of the league campaign, on the precipice again following a decisive home win over Leeds in Week 10. Palace are one spot and one point higher than their rivals, hopeful that a Week 10 win of their own is a sign that a prior three-match winless skid is an aberration.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Caleb Kporha (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Wharton (illness)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (muscular), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee)| QUESTIONABLE: Kaoru Mitoma (foot)

Crystal Palace vs Brighton prediction

This should be tight and tense, as the Seagulls may finally be finding their finishing form but are running into a Palace side which has more often than proven difficult to break down. A draw may be the safest estimate but Palace have Jean-Philippe Mateta and he has four goals in his last two home starts. So, goals for sure? Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton.