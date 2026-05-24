Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Bournemouth need at least a point to seal a top-six spot and still harbor hope of a place in the UEFA Champions League as the Cherries head to Nottingham Forest on Championship Sunday.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live updates - by Andy Edwards

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Forest starting XI

Lineups TBA at 10 am ET.

Bournemouth starting XI

Lineups TBA at 10 am ET.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday

Venue: City Ground — West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth are also in for the emotions that will come from knowing it’s the final match in charge for manager Andoni Iraola, who has ushered the Cherries into Europe.

Forest just exited a European campaign of their own with a loss to Aston Villa in the Europa League semifinal. Vitor Pereira’s team have dropped points in consecutive games and will finish 16th unless they win and Palace drop points to Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Murillo (thigh), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee)| QUESTIONABLE: Ola Aina (unspecified), Dan Ndoye (groin)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Alex Jimenez (suspension), Ryan Christie (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Julio Soler (thigh)

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth prediction

There’s no replicating desire and desperation, and the home crowd can only do so much to offset the gap between Forest and their visitors. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Bournemouth