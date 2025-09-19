How to watch Fulham vs Brentford live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Kyle Tucker goes down, Cole Ragans finally on the way back
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three
Boston has go-ahead basket with 7.4 seconds left as Fever beat Dream 87-85 to reach WNBA semifinals
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three
Wilson scores 38, Young has go-ahead basket as the Aces beat the Storm 74-73 to reach WNBA semis

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwt_250918.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
Lawrence_Bros_raw.jpg
Hunter chasing Jett in SMX Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Kyle Tucker goes down, Cole Ragans finally on the way back
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three
Boston has go-ahead basket with 7.4 seconds left as Fever beat Dream 87-85 to reach WNBA semifinals
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three
Wilson scores 38, Young has go-ahead basket as the Aces beat the Storm 74-73 to reach WNBA semis

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwt_250918.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
Lawrence_Bros_raw.jpg
Hunter chasing Jett in SMX Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published September 19, 2025 02:37 AM

Both Fulham and Brentford will try to keep things moving in a positive direction on Saturday (3 pm ET), when they face off in each side’s second west London derby of the still-young 2025-26 Premier League season.

WATCH — Fulham vs Brentford

Fulham got their first win of the campaign last weekend, beating Leeds 1-0 courtesy of Gabriel Gudmundsson’s 94th-minute own goal. That win came on the heels of a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea and a pair of 1-1 draws with Brighton and Manchester United. Marco Silva’s side isn’t creating quite as many scoring chances as they’d like (just 36 shots taken in four games), but they aren’t exactly giving up a ton either (just 43 attempts allowed). Sasa Lukic and Sander Berge make up one of the league’s most dogged defensive midfield duos, making the Cottagers one of the least enjoyable sides to come up against once again.

Roughly three miles further west, Brentford are slowly but surely finding their footing in the Keith Andrews era. The Bees fought back to steal a point against Chelsea last weekend (after letting a first-half lead get away) and added a bit more positive momentum by bouncing Aston Villa from the League Cup (in a penalty shootout) on Tuesday. Kevin Schade scored the opener, was a constant threat throughout the game and the 23-year-old Germany might just be capable of filling (part of) the void after Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa departed this summer.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET, Saturday
Venue: Craven Cottage
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Fulham team news, focus

No injuries to report

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Paris Maghoma (other)

Fulham vs Brentford prediction

It’s going to be really hard for Brentford to get the ball into the final third without Fulham shooting themselves in the foot repeatedly, and that’s something that they just don’t do. Fulham 2-0 Brentford.