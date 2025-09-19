How to watch Fulham vs Brentford live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Both Fulham and Brentford will try to keep things moving in a positive direction on Saturday (3 pm ET), when they face off in each side’s second west London derby of the still-young 2025-26 Premier League season.

WATCH — Fulham vs Brentford

Fulham got their first win of the campaign last weekend, beating Leeds 1-0 courtesy of Gabriel Gudmundsson’s 94th-minute own goal. That win came on the heels of a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea and a pair of 1-1 draws with Brighton and Manchester United. Marco Silva’s side isn’t creating quite as many scoring chances as they’d like (just 36 shots taken in four games), but they aren’t exactly giving up a ton either (just 43 attempts allowed). Sasa Lukic and Sander Berge make up one of the league’s most dogged defensive midfield duos, making the Cottagers one of the least enjoyable sides to come up against once again.

Roughly three miles further west, Brentford are slowly but surely finding their footing in the Keith Andrews era. The Bees fought back to steal a point against Chelsea last weekend (after letting a first-half lead get away) and added a bit more positive momentum by bouncing Aston Villa from the League Cup (in a penalty shootout) on Tuesday. Kevin Schade scored the opener, was a constant threat throughout the game and the 23-year-old Germany might just be capable of filling (part of) the void after Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa departed this summer.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3 pm ET, Saturday

Venue: Craven Cottage

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Fulham team news, focus

No injuries to report

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Paris Maghoma (other)

Fulham vs Brentford prediction

It’s going to be really hard for Brentford to get the ball into the final third without Fulham shooting themselves in the foot repeatedly, and that’s something that they just don’t do. Fulham 2-0 Brentford.