How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Two of the Premier League’s nine European sides are set to face off on Sunday (9am ET), with a bit of animosity still lingering from the summer, as Nottingham Forest host Crystal Palace at the City Ground.

Crystal Palace qualified for Europe by winning the FA Cup in May, the first major trophy in club history, sending them into the Europa League this season — or, so they thought. Ultimately, the Eagles were dropped down to the Europa Conference League after UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body ruled that Palace were too closely linked to Lyon due to John Textor having a controlling interest in the Ligue 1 club, who will be in the Europa League this season, as well as a 43.9 percent share in Crystal Palace — the latter of which he sold in July. Palace fans believe that Nottingham Forest pushed for the demotion, because they stood to be promoted as a result. There is also the not-so-small matter of star playmaker Eberechi Eze leaving the club to join Arsenal for $80 million. Not the best summer of all time for Palace.

And still, Europa League football feels like such a small consolation prize after Forest spent the majority of last season in the top-four and -five of the Premier League, until Nuno Espirito Santo’s side sputtered down the stretch and wound up 7th. That still would have been good enough to get into the Europa League on their own merit, until Palace won the FA Cup. Fast-forward to the start of the new season, now Espirito Santo is reportedly under threat to be replaced after a summer of discontent between himself and owner Evangelos Marinakis. The footballing world spins quickly.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Matheus Franca (adductor), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Caleb Kporha (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Daichi Kamada (knee)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Nicolas Dominguez (knee)

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Forest’s attack gave Brentford a world of problems last weekend, and they have only gotten stronger with the additions of James McAtee from Manchester City ($41 million) and Arnaud Kalimuendo from Rennes ($35 million). Simply too much firepower. Crystal Palace 1-3 Nottingham Forest.