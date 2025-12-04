 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 14 of 2025 season
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Indiana’s secret sauce? It’s much more than Curt Cignetti
Ryan McDonagh
Lightning sign Ryan McDonagh to a 3-year, $12.3M contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_dkpick6_251204.jpg
Edwards has been ‘on a run’ for Timberwolves
nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 14 of 2025 season
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Indiana’s secret sauce? It’s much more than Curt Cignetti
Ryan McDonagh
Lightning sign Ryan McDonagh to a 3-year, $12.3M contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_dkpick6_251204.jpg
Edwards has been ‘on a run’ for Timberwolves
nbc_csu_bestbets_251204.jpg
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Brighton vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, prediction, team news

  
Published December 4, 2025 07:04 AM

Brighton hope to make their midweek madness a mere bump in the road when West Ham United visit the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The Seagulls staged a Wednesday thriller with Aston Villa that ended their four-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, as they conceded four times after taking a 2-0 lead en route to a 4-3 loss that saw an unlikely brace from Jan Paul van Hecke.

WATCH — Brighton v West Ham

That loss stopped Brighton from leapfrogging Villa and kept Fabian Hurzeler’s team from a place in the top four.

Now they’ll meet a West Ham side which has a day’s less rest due to a Thursday match at Manchester United. The Irons are a surprise bottom three side but had a three-match unbeaten run heading into Week 13. Can they build another?

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday
Venue: Amex Stadium — Brighton and Hove
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Brighton & Hove Albion team news, focus

OUT: James Milner (muscular), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Georginio Rutter (unspecified), Tom Watson (knock), Yasin Ayari (knock), Kaoru Mitoma (foot), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified)

West Ham United team news, focus

OUT: Lucas Paqueta (suspension), Lukasz Fabianski (back), Oliver Scarles (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Crysencio Summerville (knock)

Brighton vs West Ham prediction

The injury list asks a lot of Brighton, but they still scored thrice against one of the division’s best defensive units in Aston Villa. West Ham is no such unit, even if Nuno Espirito Santo’s managed improved performances from the group. With the gap in prep time, Brighton should be able to get the job done. Brighton 2-0 West Ham.