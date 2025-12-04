How to watch Brighton vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, prediction, team news

Brighton hope to make their midweek madness a mere bump in the road when West Ham United visit the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The Seagulls staged a Wednesday thriller with Aston Villa that ended their four-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, as they conceded four times after taking a 2-0 lead en route to a 4-3 loss that saw an unlikely brace from Jan Paul van Hecke.

WATCH — Brighton v West Ham

That loss stopped Brighton from leapfrogging Villa and kept Fabian Hurzeler’s team from a place in the top four.

Now they’ll meet a West Ham side which has a day’s less rest due to a Thursday match at Manchester United. The Irons are a surprise bottom three side but had a three-match unbeaten run heading into Week 13. Can they build another?

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: Amex Stadium — Brighton and Hove

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Brighton & Hove Albion team news, focus

OUT: James Milner (muscular), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Georginio Rutter (unspecified), Tom Watson (knock), Yasin Ayari (knock), Kaoru Mitoma (foot), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified)

West Ham United team news, focus

OUT: Lucas Paqueta (suspension), Lukasz Fabianski (back), Oliver Scarles (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Crysencio Summerville (knock)

Brighton vs West Ham prediction

The injury list asks a lot of Brighton, but they still scored thrice against one of the division’s best defensive units in Aston Villa. West Ham is no such unit, even if Nuno Espirito Santo’s managed improved performances from the group. With the gap in prep time, Brighton should be able to get the job done. Brighton 2-0 West Ham.