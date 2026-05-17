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Everton vs Sunderland LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published May 17, 2026 10:06 AM

Everton and Sunderland jockey for table position and the chance to keep their diminishing European hopes alive for another week when they meet Sunday at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

WATCH Everton v Sunderland

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Everton vs Sunderland score: 0-0

Everton vs Sunderland live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Beto almost gets in

Bright start from the hosts as a cross from the right finds Beto but the ball just skipped up before it reached him and his touch was heavy.

Everton lineup

Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

Sunderland lineup

Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Jack Grealish (ankle - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Idrissa Gana Gueye (unspecified)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Dan Ballard (suspension), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Simon Moore (wrist) | QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (knee)

Everton vs Sunderland preview

David Moyes’ Toffees have a one-point lead on his former club. They’re two points off eighth and four away from seventh.

Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats have one fewer point and the worst goal differential of any team they could catch on the table. The sides drew 1-1 at the Stadium of Light in November, when Iliman Ndiaye put the Toffees up early only for Granit Xhaka to answer after halftime.

Everton vs Sunderland prediction

Sunderland have — perhaps quietly — gone winless in their last four games including a draw at Wolves and a blowout home loss to Nottingham Forest. Jordan Pickford blanking his old team? Quite possible. Everton 1-0 Sunderland