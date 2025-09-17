How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

West Ham United host Crystal Palace in a big London derby for both teams on Saturday.

Hammers boss Graham Potter is under serious pressure as they have lost three of their opening four games of the season and were battered 3-0 by local rivals Spurs last time out. West Ham’s players don’t appear to be taking to Potter’s tactics and time is running out for him as their talented squad is clearly underperforming and defensively they are all over the place.

Palace have drawn three of their opening four games and are unbeaten so far this season, but Oliver Glasner was not too happy with their summer transfer business. After selling Eberechi Eze, and nearly losing captain Marc Guehi on deadline day, the only major arrival for Palace was Spanish playmaker Yeremy Pino. After winning the FA Cup last season and being in Europe this season, Glasner would have expected more backing amid a summer takeover of the club by American billionaire Woody Johnson.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (September 20)

Venue: London Stadium — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

West Ham team news, focus

What a mess West Ham find themselves in, as Potter is trying to play expansive football but his squad of players don’t really have the ability to carry out what he wants. Jarrod Bowen continues to work hard up top but he’s getting little service. Defensively West Ham look so shaky, especially when defending set pieces, and new goalkeeper Mads Hermansen has had a tough start to life as a Hammer. We should expect either Niclas Fullkrug or Callum Wilson to start up top in this game, while Tomas Soucek is out through suspension so Paqueta could drop into a deeper central midfield role.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Pino went close to scoring on multiple occasions against Sunderland last weekend and he has plenty of pressure on his shoulder to replace Eze. Elsewhere, new signings Borna Sosa and Jaydee Convot are back ups for now as Guehi had his move to Liverpool blocked by Palace late on deadline day. Ismaila Sarr and Adam Wharton are out injured, which is a big blow to Palace, while Cheick Doucoure and Eddie Nketiah are also out.

West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction

This feels like Palace will put on a perfect away day display and pile more pressure on Potter. West Ham 1-3 Crystal Palace.