How to watch Crystal Palace vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Crystal Palace host Sunderland on Saturday hoping to remain unbeaten and seal their first league win of the season at Selhurst Park.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v Sunderland

Oliver Glasner’s side hammered Aston Villa 3-0 away from home before the international break, then had the extra boost of keeping captain Marc Guehi (out of contract next summer) around as his move to Liverpool fell through at the last minute due to Palace not being able to line up a replacement. Palace have the excitement of their UEFA Conference League group stage campaign kicking off soon too, so it will be intriguing to see what Glasner does with his lineup in the coming years.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will be delighted with their first few games back in the Premier League. Last time out the Black Cats stunned Brentford with a comeback win sealed via Wilson Isidor’s last-gasp goal and they’ve won both of their home games at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland know it will be tough to stay up this season but two wins from their first three games is certainly an unexpected boost.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (September 13)

Venue: Selhurst Park — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news

OUT: Adam Wharton (groin), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Caleb Kporha (back)

Sunderland team news

OUT: Romaine Mundle (thigh), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Luke O’Nien (shoulder), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Niall Huggins (groin), Aji Alese (shoulder), Daniel Ballard (groin)

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland prediction

This feels like Palace will show their extra quality in the final third and they will have gained confidence from their win at Villa before the break. Crystal Palace 2-0 Sunderland.