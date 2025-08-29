How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Unai Emery and Aston Villa hope to get their season on track with a visit from impressive Crystal Palace to Villa Park on Sunday, and Palace have just added excitement to a promising season start.

The Eagles have just unveiled exciting Villarreal attacker Yeremy Pino as a signing in the wake of Eberechi Eze’s departure to Arsenal, and there’s hope that manager Oliver Glasner has the magic touch to keep Palace rolling; They won the Community Shield over Liverpool to start the season and have since drawn Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and split points with Nottingham Forest at home.

WATCH — Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

That doesn’t get any easier with Aston Villa, even if Unai Emery’s men are struggling to start the season.

The Villans were second best in a home draw with Alexander Isak-less Newcastle in Week 1, then slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Brentford last weekend.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2pm ET Sunday

Venue: Villa Park — Aston, Birmingham

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Andres Garcia (knock), Ross Barkley (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Kamara (hamstring)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Odsonne Edouard (achilles), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Matheus Franca (adductor), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Caleb Kporha (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (undisclosed), Yeremy Pino (fitness)

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace prediction

Villa have to find form at some point, right? And Palace had to deal with a midweek trip to Norway in which their regulars all performed in a Conference League second leg with Fredrikstad. Those factors seem plenty for a possible edge in the hosts’ direction. Aston Villa 2-1 Crystal Palace.