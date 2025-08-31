Marc Guehi speaks on future amid Liverpool links after stunning goal for Crystal Palace at Villa (video)

Marc Guehi may have played his final game for Crystal Palace in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park, and if so he put an exclamation point on his fantastic tenure in South London.

Guehi scored a gorgeous long-distance goal befitting of a 20-goal scorer when he picked off a Villa pass and followed the play up the pitch in the second half of Sunday’s win, and he ran over to the visiting fans to celebrate the occasion. The 25-year-old flew into a knee slide before lying on his back, soaking up the fans adulation and his teammates’ congratulations.

MORE — Recap, video highlights, analysis from Palace 0-3 Villa

So is that it, after 160-plus appearances, an FA Cup triumph, and the Community Shield?

The England center back is in the final year of his contract at Palace and has resisted the urge to sign a new one. Linked to Newcastle United last season and now relentlessly-mentioned as a target for Liverpool ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Here’s what Guehi said after the game. Most Palace fans won’t begrudge him an exit due to the massive upgrade in wages coming his way, but it sure would be heart-warming if he found an agreement on a deal with the Eagles, too.

Either way, what a moment.

Marc Guehi on Crystal Palace future, beautiful goal vs Aston Villa

You seemed to really soak up that celebration: “I was tired! So much running! Credit to the team for the way they applied themselves today. Everyone was fantastic. Important that we stay humble and see what the future holds.”

What did this moment mean? “A lot. I’m a South London boy. Grew up in South London. Captained the football club from a young age. They’ve been fantastic for me and my family. Definitely a pleasure to be captain of this football club.”

How have you dealt with the last few weeks, and what’s next? “I’m okay. I guess so. I can’t say I like the limelight too much. A lot of cameras in my face all the time and constantly talking about me. I’m glad I’ve got a good club, good teammates around me. When you focus on what’s important, the football, it makes it a lot easier. Glad my family could be there to help me, and the staff, and everyone at Palace, so, yeah it’s good.”

WATCH: Marc Guehi’s terrific goal from distance for Crystal Palace at Aston Villa