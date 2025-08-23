What’s behind Aston Villa’s slow start to the Premier League season?

Aston Villa have just one point from their first two games of the 2025-26 Premier League season after losing 1-0 to Brentford on Saturday, and Unai Emery’s side looks to have taken a step backwards over the summer.

BRENTFORD 1-0 ASTON VILLA — Video highlights & recap

So, what is actually wrong with Aston Villa right now? How easily can they fix it? And, who do they need to sign before the end of the transfer window?

Aston Villa’s attack looks stale and slow — why?

Remember Aston Villa last season? Particularly the second half? They did some fantastic loan business in January that turned them into one of the most dangerous counter-attacking sides in the Premier League, as they won 9 of their final 12 games and only missed out on the Champions League due to goal difference. But now, Marco Asensio (6 goals, 1 assist in 17 games) and Marcus Rashford (2 goals, 4 assists in 14) are in Paris and Barcelona, respectively, and — boy oh boy — do Villa miss their direct play.

Without Rashford there to run off Ollie Watkins (and vice versa), counter-attacking opportunities have been few and far between in the first two games this season which means Villa are facing a recovered, organized defense most of the time. That’ll make scoring goals more difficult for any team in the world, let alone one that regularly deploys industrious midfielder John McGinn on the right wing. Perhaps Evan Guessand ($35 million, from Nice), who made his debut in the second half, can play that part either on the wing or alongside Watkins. Either way, another signing or two would certainly help Emery do his job, alas…

Financial hurdles delaying transfer activity

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) made it difficult for Aston Villa to get new players in this summer, and even forced them to sell midfielder Jacob Ramsey ($53 million, to Newcastle) in order to strengthen the squad before the deadline on Sept. 1. As a graduate of the club’s academy, Ramsey represents “pure profit” for Villa as no transfer was paid to acquire him. The problem with that is: Doing so not only made the squad weaker, but also did some damage to morale at the club. A number of players have admitted they are sorely disappointed to see Ramsey leave as he was a prominent figure in the dressing room. Not qualifying for the Champions League last season has also significantly limited Villa’s spending power this summer.

Aston Villa’s remaining transfer needs

Goal-scoring winger — The Rashford role, if you will. Even if winger Morgan Rogers repeats last season’s numbers (8 goals, 10 assist), Villa need more production from the opposite flank where they got just 5 goals from McGinn, Donyell Malen and Leon Bailey.

— The Rashford role, if you will. Even if winger Morgan Rogers repeats last season’s numbers (8 goals, 10 assist), Villa need more production from the opposite flank where they got just 5 goals from McGinn, Donyell Malen and Leon Bailey. Goal-scoring midfielder — Asensio played almost as an underneath striker against deep-defending teams, combining with Watkins through the middle and scoring a fair few goals himself. Youri Tielemans is a fantastic player, but he’s always going to look to set someone else up with a brilliant pass and what Villa need is a ruthless, slightly selfish talisman.

Villa’s overall depth is still quite strong, but it’s the top-end, difference-making talents that seems to be missing right now. Naturally, every team in the world needs these players, but otherwise the squad has a nice blend of experience and youth throughout and there are no glaring problems anywhere but the final third. This next week is massive for Villa.