How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Bournemouth and Fulham jostle for top-half footing on Friday as Week 7 of the 2025-26 Premier League season begins with a match at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries can go second on the table with a win. Andoni Iraola’s men have not lost since an Opening Day setback at Liverpool — no shame in that — but have drawn consecutive matches with Newcastle and Leeds.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Fulham

Marco Silva’s men are coming off a loss at Aston Villa which cooled their three-match winning streak across all competitions.

A win would put Fulham level with Bournemouth, smack dab in the middle of the early season European picture.

For live updates and highlights throughout Bournemouth vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Boscombe

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Stream via NBC.com

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries boast one of the Premier League’s stingiest chance deniers through six matches, as only Newcastle and Arsenal have conceded fewer chances. That’s made extra impressive by the fact that Iraola’s club sold three backs to three major teams this summer (Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, Illia Zabarnyi to PSG, and Milos Kerkez to Liverpool). Adrien Truffert has been quite good at left back, and Bafode Diakite’s been decent next to Marcos Senesi.

OUT: Adam Smith (thigh), Enes Unal (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Cook (shoulder)

Fulham team news, focus

Silva is easing Samu Chukwueze and Kevin into feature roles, the latter having been slowed by a recent injury. Fulham are solid in the center of the park with Calvin Bassey and Joachim Andersen, but the Cottagers are still seeking their best and healthiest fullback pair with Antonee Robinson in-and-out of the picture and Kenny Tete questionable. Ryan Sessegnon and Timothy Castagne started the loss at Villa.

OUT: Rodrigo Muniz (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Raul Jimenez (unspecified), Kenny Tete (unspecified)

Bournemouth vs Fulham prediction

The Cherries are strong-enough favorites here and Muniz’s absence coupled with Jimenez’s questionable status make for no guarantees in attack. Fulham have been midtable quality in both phases, so anything’s possible here. Bournemouth 1-1 Fulham.