Everton 2-0 Burnley: Slick Toffees boost European dreams

Everton cruised to a 2-0 win against Burnley on Tuesday to make it back-to-back wins as David Moyes’ side are pushing hard to qualify for Europe. Who would have said that this time last year?

The Toffees were dominant throughout and took the lead after James Tarkowski powered home a header in the first half. They pushed hard for a second and eventually arrived as the brilliant Iliman Ndiaye set up the equally impressive Kieran Dewsbury-Hall to dink home.

Everton almost added extra gloss to the scoreline but Moyes’ side move on to 43 points after following up their big win at Newcastle at the weekend with a comfortable home win, their first at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in 2026.

Scott Parker’s struggling Burnley look down and out as they’ve now won just once in their last 20 Premier League games and look set to be relegated straight back to the Championship as they’re eight points from safety with nine games to go.

Toffees two players away from being top six regulars

They may well finish in the top six this season given the way they are going and the fixtures they have remaining, but Everton are now well on track to be challenging for European qualification season after season. This is now a very balanced, smart, reliable team. The defense is solid and the midfield durable with more than enough creativity to feed the likes of McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall and Ndiaye to do the damage. Of course, Moyes wants a more clinical forward up top and that will be Everton’s main aim this summer to take the next step. They will probably need another center back to replace the aging Tarkwoski soon, plus Gueye can’t keep up this level for much longer in midfield, so the spine of the team will need a refresh. Spending big on a new forward, holding midfielder and center back should be the aim because the rest of the team is very balanced and players likes Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Garner, Branthwaite and Pickford are all at great ages and can still develop. Everton have built a very solid foundation under Moyes and now they have the chance to add a final few glittering pieces to make the next step. The transfer policy this summer is clear: quality over quantity.

What’s next?

Everton are next in action in the Premier League at Arsenal on Saturday, March 14. Burnley host Bournemouth on the same day.

Everton vs Burnley score: 2-0

Tarkowski 32', Dewsbury-Hall 60'

Everton vs Burnley live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Pickford makes a big save in the 98th minute

He’s had hardly anything to do all game long and a shot is flicked towards Foster, who is six yards out, but Jordan Pickford makes a fine reaction save. He celebrates wildly.

Dewsbury-Hall’s free kick denied

A free kick is rolled to Dewsbury-Hall and his effort takes a big deflection and Dubravka saves. Burnley can’t get out of their own half. The away fans were chanting ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ to Scott Parker when he just took Hannibal off.

Gueye hits the bar with a wonderful effort

Idrissa Gana Gueye has been superb today and he cuts inside, dances past a tackle and unleashes a beauty of an effort which hits the crossbar. Everton’s fans applaud him. What a goal that would have been.

Dewsbury-Hall dinks home!

Great build-up play from Everton and Iliman Ndiaye finds the onrushing Kieran Dewsbury-Hall with a perfectly weighted pass and the English midfielder dinks home calmly. Everton get the second goal they deserve.

Ndiaye scores, but it’s offside

Everton’s tactics work a treat as Garner wins it back and Gueye charges forward and plays in Ndiaye to finish. But the pass was just a little too delayed and Ndiaye couldn’t hold his run. That is exactly the kind of chance Everton were waiting for to create.

Everton sitting back at the start of the second half

Burnley are having plenty of the ball but Everton are happy enough with that and are waiting to pounce and hit them on the counter.

Half time: Everton 1-0 Burnley

Tarkowski’s header is the difference and Everton have been so dangerous from set pieces. Burnley are lucky they are only 1-0 down and they have provided very little in attack.

So close to a second for Everton!

Another brilliant free kick from James Garner finds Branthwaite at the near post and he flicks a header on target but Dubravka punches it away. Burnley eventually clear. Everton pushing hard for this second goal.

Tarkowski heads home!

The opening goal has arrived with James Garner whipping in a great free kick and James Tarkowski powers home a towering header against his former club. Burnley have to defend it better but that is a great cross and excellent header.

Bright start from the Toffees

Everton have done all of the pressing early on and are playing with a really high tempo. Burnley have sat really deep and they are having to work so hard to keep their shape.

Everton lineup

Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, McNeil; Beto

Burnley lineup

Dubravka; Worrall, Esteve, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires; Hannibal, Anthony; Foster

Everton team news, focus

Beto started at Newcastle and he scored, hit the crossbar and was a real threat, so he should start again. But Thierno Barry came on and bagged the winner so all of a sudden Moyes has both of his forward in top form. Former Burnley star Dwight McNeil also played really well against Newcastle.

Burnley team news, focus

Burnley are without several key players as Axel Tuanzebe and Armando Broja are the latest to go down. That said, Parker has options in midfield and Hannibal and Ward-Prowse were both very good against Brentford on Saturday. If the Clarets keep it tight, expect Ashley Barnes to come on and partner Zian Flemming and cause havoc late on.

Everton vs Burnley preview

The Toffees won a 3-2 thriller at Newcastle on Saturday to stay in the hunt for a top six finish as Beto and Barry both scored and that is hugely promising news for Moyes. The next step is to sort out their home form, as Everton have gone six home league games without a win.

Burnley lost 4-3 at home to Brentford on Saturday as Scott Parker’s side surged back from 3-0 down to make it 3-3 before late drama saw VAR chalked off two of their goals and they were left crushed to not get anything from the game. The Clarets are still scrapping away but they remain eight points from safety with 10 games to go.

Everton vs Burnley prediction

This feels like it’s going to be a big win for Everton as Burnley have to go for it and the Toffees can hurt them on the counter. Everton 3-1 Burnley.

