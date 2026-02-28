Newcastle 2-3 Everton: Resilient Toffees make most of unfocused hosts

Everton twice answered Newcastle equalizers within minute to produce a 3-2 win at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Jarrad Branthwaite headed Everton in front and Beto and Thierno Barry scored in the second half of the win, which boosts Everton into eighth place with 30 points.

Newcastle had made it 1-1 through Jacob Ramsey in the 32nd minute and Jacob Murphy in the 82nd minute, but both Beto and Barry’s goals came in the 34th and 83rd.

The Magpies stall in 12th place with 36 points.

Newcastle’s baffling league season rolls toward no Europe

Something different every time. That’s what Eddie Howe and Newcastle must be thinking after falling asleep after a pair of equalizers and getting a poor, poor day out of goalkeeper Nick Pope in a rare home loss to a team that struggles to find goals. Howe tried Nick Woltemade in the midfield and it didn’t go well. To be fair to Everton, both of Newcastle’s goals took deflections and they would’ve felt hard done-by the goals had they really had any time to rue them. The Magpies fell asleep after both of their markers and Everton punished them. Valentino Livramento’s injury has meant that Howe has pretty much only turned to aging Kieran Trippier at right back and the veteran is running out of gas. Pope had a howler on Everton’s second goal and couldn’t intervene on the Toffees other two goals. Aaron Ramsdale time? Who knows, but the Magpies are now in serious danger of returning to Europe without mighty runs in either the FA Cup or Champions League.

What’s next?

Everton welcome Burnley to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday.

Newcastle host Manchester United at 3:15pm Wednesday and then welcome Man City for the FA Cup on Saturday.

Newcastle vs Everton final score: 2-3

Jarrad Branthwaite 20', Jacob Ramsey 33', Beto 34', Jacob Murphy 82', Thierno Barry 83'

Newcastle vs Everton live updates — by Nick Mendola

Huge save by Jordan Pickford

The ex-Sunderland man makes an unreal reaction to push a Tonali rocket off the bar four minutes into stoppage time.

Six minutes’ stoppage

Not over yet.

Osula in for Gordon

Eddie Howe looks to another forward for the home stretch.

Thierno Barry goal — Newcastle 2-3 Everton

He wasn’t in the game long, but he’s bundled the Toffees back into the lead.

Jacob Murphy goal — Newcastle 2-2 Everton

Joelinton’s chipped cross to Murphy is settled and stung off a Toffee and past Pickford.

Everton sub

Harrison Armstrong will take the place of Dwight McNeil in the 81st minute.

Magpies failing to cash in

Gordon’s a quick center forward but he doesn’t have the size to cash-in a back post cross.

Barnes sails one over the bar.

Howe is bringing Yoane Wissa into the game for fullback Trippier as we reach the final 15 minutes (plus stoppage).

Newcastle subs

Day’s done for Elanga and Woltemade, as Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes enter the game with Gordon likely to go back atop the attack in the 56th minute.

Well, actually

Jacob Ramsey’s gotten ill on the pitch and Joe Willock is quickly being prepared to start the second half.

No changes at the break

Will Everton pluck three big points for their European dreams?

Halftime — Newcastle 1-2 Everton

Entertaining half with three shots on target each, but Newcastle will rue the goal that separates the side as Pope gifted Beto a goal.

Eddie Howe’s experiment of putting Anthony Gordon up top and Nick Woltemade in the midfield did not work and Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, and Yoane Murphy will all be waiting on the bench.

Beto goal — Newcastle 1-2 Everton

Horrendous error from Nick Pope, who dives to his right and flat out fumbles a shot from 22 yards.

Beto follows it to goal and slaps into an empty cage.

Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle It's a terrible moment for Nick Pope as the Newcastle goalkeeper spills his save into the path of Beto for a simple finish to give Everton a 2-1 lead at St. James' Park.

Jacob Ramsey goal — Newcastle 1-1 Everton

Newcastle get level as Tonali does some massive work to get the ball across the top of the box to Jacob Ramsey.

The ex-Villa man sees his shot take a big turn to beat Jordan Pickford.

Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton Jacob Ramsey's effort takes a wicked deflection and sails past Jordan Pickford to bring Newcastle back to level terms with Everton at St. James' Park.

Jarrad Branthwaite goal — Newcastle 0-1 Everton

It’s against the run of play, so to speak, and it’s off a corner.

Branthwaite is closely-marked and even shoved by Tonali as he runs outside the near post and places a gorgeous header all the way across goal and off the far post.

Branthwaite heads Everton in front of Newcastle Jarrad Branthwaite rises highest on the corner kick to lift the Toffees in front of Newcastle at St. James' Park.

Really good from the big back.

Newcastle lineup

Pope, Hall, Burn, Thiaw, Trippier, Tonali, Joelinton, Ramsey, Gordon, Elanga, Woltemade

Everton lineup

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Newcastle vs Everton preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Newcastle are into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League after demolishing Qarabag in the knockout round over the last week, while Eddie Howe’s side lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the league last weekend. Newcastle sit one point behind Everton in the table heading into this weekend and despite a bit of a step back this season, the Magpies would love to muscle their way into the top seven.

Everton played well against Man United at home on Monday but failed to take their chances and lost 1-0. That pretty much sums up their season. David Moyes’ side are still ahead of schedule in terms of their development but if they add a clinical finisher to their ranks they are set for a top six push next season.

Newcastle team news, focus

Howe has been dealing with injuries all season long and Newcastle have been dealt a big blow with captain and star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes out until April. Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Lewis Miley and Emil Krafth are all out, while Jacob Ramsey is a doubt. It will be intriguing to see how Newcastle line up in attack with Nick Woltemade finding himself out of the team in recent weeks, while Yoane Wissa needs a run of games to get going again. Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes have been superb in recent games.

Everton team news, focus

Carlos Alcaraz is out, while Jake O’Brien will return from suspension and go to right back with James Garner moving back to central midfield. For Everton it’s all about getting the right combinations in attack as Beto could be handed a start with Thierno Barry struggling a little in recent weeks.

Newcastle vs Everton prediction

This feels like a draw between two very evenly-matched teams. Newcastle 1-1 Everton.

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (February 28)

Venue: St James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: NBCSN/Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock