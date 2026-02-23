Everton 0-1 Manchester United: Sesko, Mbeumo team up to grab three points

Benjamin Sesko’s second-half goal was enough for red-hot Manchester United to stay hot with a 1-0 win over Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday.

MORE — Michael Carrick & Benjamin Sesko reaction

The goal kept interim manager Michael Carrick unbeaten after a cagey scrap that saw each team manage just 16 touches in the other’s 18-yard-box.

WATCH — Everton v Manchester United full match replay

United’s goal came on a counterattack as Sesko raced nearly the length of the pitch to finish a feed from Bryan Mbeumo and move the Red Devils onto 48 points, three points ahead of fifth-place Chelsea and sixth-place Liverpool.

Everton stall in ninth place with 37 points, three back of seventh but also three ahead of 14th in the Premier League’s muddled mid-table.

Red Devils find way through back alley brawl

Everton’s loud home crowd set the tone for this game and their Toffees backed them up from the opening whistle, getting on top of United’s players with hard tackles and fouls that — at least according to Darren England — usually stayed on the right side of the yellow card line. And while there were periods of time in which Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo didn’t cover themselves in glory vis a vis embellishment, the Red Devils were up for the Moyesian challenge of a physical fight. Matheus Cunha got involved in tough tackling and trash talking while Harry Maguire met James Tarkowski’s tackling head-on. Of course it’s all worth just a point without a moment of magic, and Sesko’s super sub goal was an impressive showing of energy, commitment, and technical skill. This wasn’t an entertaining game for neutrals but United found a way to get their win. They’re a tougher out now.

What’s next?

Everton are off to Newcastle United for a 10am ET Saturday kickoff, while Man United wait one day longer to host Crystal Palace at 9am Sunday.

Everton vs Manchester United final score: 0-1

Benjamin Sesko 72'

Everton vs Manchester United live updates — by Nick Mendola

Red Devils almost throw it away

Sesko is denied on a break by Pickford and Bruno Fernandes gives the ball away in the midfield.

Senne Lammens is forced into a low save from distance to keep the game 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

Updating the subs

Everton brought in young Tyrique George for Harrison Armstrong just after United’s goal, and has now removed Iroegbunam for more attack in Beto.

United also removed Mbeumo for Noussair Mazraoui.

Benjamin Sesko goal — Everton 0-1 Man United

Make it three goals in four games for Sesko, and this last one is one of industry and class.

Sesko plays a role in United getting out of its own end and then uses a lung-busting run to make himself available to Mbeumo, who is holding up the ball and hoping for an option.

Sesko has won his race with Tarkowski and hits a cool finish beyond the arms of a diving Jordan Pickford like its a warm-up drill.

Michael Carrick makes first move

Off goes Amad Diallo for big Benjamin Sesko in the 58th minute.

Final ball eluding United

First Mbeumo couldn’t get a tight-angled opportunity on goal, then Dalot’s cutback for Amad Diallo was askew.

The second half has been pro-United, but the Red Devils may need to change personnel to find their cutting edge.

Halftime — Everton 0-0 Manchester United

Difference-makers are encouraged to do so in the second half.

Right now, Everton are making life tough for the Red Devils with hard fouls and we’ve yet to see a yellow card from referee Darren England.

Toffees win a corner

Ex-Man United starlet and now-Everton hero James Garner wins a 43rd-minute corner for the Toffees.

Lemmens punches the service away from goal and Cunha slaps it away from danger.

Little real danger

Everton have improved since about the 20-minute mark, but they’ve not really given Senne Lammens anything to worry about in goal.

That said, United’s overall control of the ball hasn’t yielded real danger despite their taking five of the game’s six shot attempts.

Wayne Rooney’s shown in the stands in the 36th minute or so.... some of his magic would be welcomed here.

Early threat for Man Utd

The Red Devils get into the Toffees end for a fourth-minute series of chances which sees Matheus Cunha, Diogo Dalot, and Amad Diallo have looks to make it 1-0 off of Bryan Mbeumo’s return cross of Bruno Fernandes’ entry.

Jordan Pickford and James Tarkowski combined to make a single stop on Cunha, with Pickford taking the sting out of the shot and a prone Tarkowski clearing the spoils off the line.

Everton go the other way and win a free kick to slow the pace.

Team news

Still no Matthijs De Ligt for Man Utd, who keep Benjamin Sesko on the bench.

No real surprises from David Moyes in Everton’s XI.

Everton lineup

Pickford, Garner, Tarkowski, Keane, Branthwaite, Gana Gueye, Iroegbunam, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Armstrong, Barry

Manchester United lineup

Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Everton vs Manchester United preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

United have gone five games without defeat since Carrick took charge, winning the first four and then drawing at West Ham last time out. After almost two weeks off United will be fresh and raring to go as they have a real opportunity to push for third place in the Premier League table and have plenty of winnable games coming up.

Everton have been inconsistent all season long and whenever it looks like David Moyes’ side will go on a run and push for the top six, they falter. They lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth last time out as a second-half collapse frustrated the Toffees. Still, they are in the hunt for European qualification and that is a big step forward.

Everton team news, focus

Jake O’Brien is suspended after his red card against Bournemouth last time out, while the only other absentee is Man City loanee Jack Grealish who is out for the rest of the season after ankle surgery. Moyes will likely start Barry up top with Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall and new loan signing Tyrique George in the attacking midfield roles. Everton are solid enough at the back but after a season of being wasteful, they have to start being more clinical in attack.

Manchester United team news, focus

United have very few injury concerns with Patrick Dorgu and Matthijs de Ligt the only two absentees, while Mason Mount is still struggling. All of that means that Carrick has a very settled lineup and he will likely start Bryan Mbeumo through the middle, Matheus Cunha on the left, Bruno Fernandes in the No. 10 role and Amad Diallo on the right. Benjamin Sesko has been particularly useful off the bench as he equalized brilliantly late on at West Ham and that impact role seems to suit him better. Kobbie Mainoo has also been sensational in midfield since being brought in from the cold.

Everton vs Manchester United prediction

This is going to be extremely tight but given that United have looked way more clinical under Carrick, they will just edge this. Everton 1-2 Manchester United.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (February 23)

Venue: Hil Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network