Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Mock Draft Pre-NFL Combine: Mendoza Remains No. 1 Overall but Giants' Go Defense at No. 5
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington Finish Line.jpg
No penalties issued for potential violations in 450 or 250 East incidents in Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn at Villanova
Geno Auriemma's 655th AP Top 25 appearance moves him past Tara VanDerveer

nbc_roto_tysimpson_260223.jpg
Will Simpson be a first-round pick in NFL draft?
nbc_roto_travisetienne_260223.jpg
Why Chiefs could pursue free agent RB Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_javontewilliams_260223.jpg
Williams a safe fantasy investment after extension

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Michael Carrick reaction — What did Manchester United manager say after win at Everton?

  
Published February 23, 2026 04:57 PM

Manchester United’s goal was pretty but the win was not, and manager Michael Carrick will know his men ground out their 1-0 victory over Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday.

Benjamin Sesko helped start a counter attack and then let loose with a 70-yard run to convert a pass from Bryan Mbeumo and give United a 1-0 second-half lead against the run of play.

MORE — Everton v Man United recap, analysis, video highlights

Man United keeper Senne Lammens had a good day between the sticks including a terrific 83rd-minute save, and Carrick’s United put distance between themselves and top-five rivals Chelsea and Liverpool.

The fourth-place Red Devils are onto 48 points, three more than the Blues and Reds and three less than third-place Aston Villa.

Michael Carrick reaction — What did Manchester United manager say after win at Everton?

We’ll share all of Carrick’s words as soon as he speaks from Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Benjamin Sesko reaction — ‘It’s up to me to deliver’

Another second-half winner for you: “It was really important for us to win this game. It was really difficult. We were fighting. They were fighting. It was a 50/50 battle but we secured the win.”

Are you making a case to start games? “It’s just important that when I come inside I use the time to help the team whether five minutes or 90 minutes. It’s just about showing I can deliver.”

Did you feel confident you’d come into the game and score? “I believe in me and the players help as well. They know what they’re going to get when I arrive in the game and it’s up to me to deliver.”