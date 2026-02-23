Michael Carrick reaction — What did Manchester United manager say after win at Everton?

Manchester United’s goal was pretty but the win was not, and manager Michael Carrick will know his men ground out their 1-0 victory over Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday.

Benjamin Sesko helped start a counter attack and then let loose with a 70-yard run to convert a pass from Bryan Mbeumo and give United a 1-0 second-half lead against the run of play.

Man United keeper Senne Lammens had a good day between the sticks including a terrific 83rd-minute save, and Carrick’s United put distance between themselves and top-five rivals Chelsea and Liverpool.

The fourth-place Red Devils are onto 48 points, three more than the Blues and Reds and three less than third-place Aston Villa.

Benjamin Sesko reaction — ‘It’s up to me to deliver’

Another second-half winner for you: “It was really important for us to win this game. It was really difficult. We were fighting. They were fighting. It was a 50/50 battle but we secured the win.”

Are you making a case to start games? “It’s just important that when I come inside I use the time to help the team whether five minutes or 90 minutes. It’s just about showing I can deliver.”

Did you feel confident you’d come into the game and score? “I believe in me and the players help as well. They know what they’re going to get when I arrive in the game and it’s up to me to deliver.”