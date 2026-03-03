Liverpool looked like a side limping around on its last leg yet again on Tuesday, as Arne Slot’s side suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to last-place Wolves.

WOLVES 2-1 LIVERPOOL — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Arne Slot reaction, speaking after another leggy performance by the Reds which sees them stuck in 5th place in the Premier League table with nine games left to play.

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after shock defeat to last-place Wolves?

“Bad result. Far from good first half, second half there was a bit more urgency. We were getting closer and closer to scoring a goal, but then conceded the first moment they arrived in and around our box. We immediately struck back and we were twice close to scoring the winner, but in the end conceded a deflected shot which wasn’t even a chance.”

“It’s even more [frustrating] because we know how hard we have to work to score a goal. I said before the game, recently we are mainly scoring from set pieces. We create enough chances, but we find it kind of hard to convert those chances into goals.”

“I wouldn’t say [they] gave a lot [in the first half], but I saw more urgency in the second half. Also in the first half, we had a lot of ball possession but weren’t able to penetrate a lot of times in their 18-yard box, which we were able to do more in the second half than the first.”

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, after losing to Wolves

“I think it’s down to ourselves. It was slow, we were predictable, sloppy in possession and wrong decision-making. We didn’t concede chances, but if you perform like that then a result like this can be a result of that, and that’s a fact. It was disappointing.”

On starting the game slowly: “It’s not one reason why that’s the case. The game nowadays, we over-analyze why things are happening on the pitch. We as a team want to start a game as well as we can and in the last game we did, today we had majority possession but we were still making wrong decisions and we couldn’t find the end product.”

“Conceding goals is always frustrating. We’ve come on the back of a couple clean sheets, defensively we’ve been very solid but it is what it is and we have to move quickly on, because we come back here in a couple of days and we want to do well in the FA Cup.”