How to watch Sunderland vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Newly promoted Sunderland are loving life back in the big time and can climb even higher in the top half of the table with a win over Wolves, the last remaining winless side in the Premier League, on Saturday (10 am ET).

WATCH — Sunderland vs Wolves

Sunderland (9th, 11 points) had their four-game unbeaten run snapped by Manchester United before the international break, and suddenly goals are harder to come by for the Black Cats. After putting three past West Ham on opening day and scoring two late goals to beat Brentford in week 3, Sunderland have scored just twice in their last four games.

Speaking goals being hard to come by, Wolves (20th, 2 points) have scored just five times and no player has scored more than one goal thus far. It comes as no surprise that Matheus Cunha’s departure has left Vitor Pereira’s side woefully short on attacking quality, but no one has scored fewer goals than Wolves and only Burnley and Brentford average fewer shot attempts (9.4).

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET, Saturday

Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Habib Diarra (groin), Reinildo (suspension), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (achilles), Dennis Cirkin (wrist) | QUESTIONABLE: Aji Alese (shoulder)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Matt Doherty (wrist), Leon Chiwone (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Toti Gomes (illness)

Sunderland vs Wolves prediction

A defensive stalemate until late, and the home crowd pushes them over the line. Sunderland 1-0 Wolves.