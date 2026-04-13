Manchester United 1-2 Leeds United: Okafor brace, Martinez red card sink Red Devils

Noah Okafor’s first-half brace led Leeds United to a surprising 2-1 win over historic rivals Manchester United, the visitors first win at Old Trafford in 45 years.

MORE — Michael Carrick’s anger at red card decision

The Red Devils were not helped by a controversial second-half red card to Lisandro Martinez, who was sent off in the 56th minute after VAR sent referee Paul Tierney to the pitch side monitor to review the Argentine’s grab of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s pony tail.

WATCH — Manchester United v Leeds United full match replay

Casemiro would head a Bruno Fernandes cross home in the 69th minute but the 10-man Red Devils could not find another goal and remain nine points back of second-place Man City, who have a match-in-hand.

Man United are ahead of Aston Villa on goal differential and three points ahead of fifth-place Liverpool. Their gap over sixth-place Chelsea is seven points with six PL matches left on the docket.

The win is huge for relegation-threatened Leeds, whose 36 points are six more than 18th-place Spurs.

Rusty Red Devils miss their mark by a mile

Manchester United’s first game since March 20 sure looked like they hadn’t played in weeks and even longer. Judging by Newcastle’s loss to Crystal Palace in a similar manner after a similar break, maybe there’s something to inactivity being a cause, but regardless this was a bad day for Michael Carrick. He started Benjamin Sesko and Manuel Ugarte in mild surprises. Harry Maguire also missed out. They never really looked right, giving up three big chances in the first half. One went in, and Okafor made the most of a desperation volley. Was the Lisandro Martinez red card touchy? Yes, as it wasn’t blatant like Michael Keane’s on Tolu Arokodare but the standard’s been set. United worked for the equalizer and Karl Darlow’s half-dozen saves were a big part of Leeds holding on for three points, but all-in-all the visitors’ first half was enough to give them pole position for the three points and the red card certainly aided their holding on to all of them.

What’s next?

Leeds will host Wolves at 10am ET Saturday.

The Red Devils are also back at it Saturday when they visit Chelsea at 3pm.

Manchester United vs Leeds United final score: 1-2

Goal scorers: Noah Okafor 5', 29', Casemiro 69'

Red card: Lisandro Martinez 58'

Manchester United vs Leeds United live updates — by Nick Mendola

Full time — Manchester United 1-2 Leeds United

Not a banner day for Michael Carrick.

Leeds make two moves

Ilia Gruev and Wilfried Gnonto replace Okafor and Ao Tanaka in the 74th minute.

Manchester United subs

Man United change two of their remaining 10 men as Bryan Mbeumo and Diogo Dalot enter the game for Diallo and Mazraoui in the 70th minute.

Casemiro goal — Manchester United 1-2 Leeds United

The Red Devils recycle a corner kick and Bruno Fernandes sends a delightful invitation to the back of the group, where Casemiro heads home.

His eighth PL goal of the season is the most the 34-year-old has scored in a single domestic campaign.

They’ll have about 21 minutes to level the line.

Lisandro Martinez red card after VAR cites pony tail pull (video)

Lisandro Martinez is in an aerial challenge with Calvert-Lewin and gets a hold of the player’s pony tail.

It’s a small tug but there’s no relief for Martinez, who is sent off after a pitch side review.

Martinez sent off for pulling Calvert-Lewin's hair Things go from bad to worse for Manchester United after Lisandro Martinez is shown a red card for violent conduct after pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hair.

Halftime — Manchester United 0-2 Leeds United

As it stands, the Red Devils are on track to finish Week 32 level on points with fourth-place Aston Villa and three ahead of Liverpool.

The top-five still isn’t in question with Chelsea seven points back but this performance is not meeting the Michael Carrick hype train at the next stop.

Shots are 10-6 in favor of Leeds, who have 45% possession and have manufactured the three best opportunities of the game.

xG is 1.96-0.19 in favor of the visitors.

Old Trafford on edge

It’s safe to say the supporters were not expecting to be down 2-0 in the first half.

The Red Devils have been tame almost to a man. Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo, Yoro, and Luke Shaw have flashed a little bit but sharpness is lacking a bit, too.

Brenden Aaronson assist

The USMNT man headed the ball before Okafor’s hit-and-hope, and Aaronson’s assist is his sixth in the Premier League.

Seven Americans have more, with Claudio Reyna next on the list with seven assists.

Aaronson is making his 67th PL appearance tonight.

Noah Okafor goal — Manchester United 0-2 Leeds

Well, this is not how we expected things to go at Old Trafford, where Leeds have not won in 45 years.

The Red Devils had some good minutes prior to this update, but a failure to vacate their zone allowed Okafor’s hopeful volley from 20 yards to deflect past Lammens.

Okafor volleys Leeds 2-0 ahead of Man United It truly is the Theatre of Dreams for Leeds as Noah Okafor's volley deflects into the bottom corner of the goal to make it 2-0 over Manchester United.

Noah Okafor goal — Manchester United 0-1 Leeds

A cross comes in from the right and Leny Yoro collides with Calvert-Lewin while going for the aerial ball.

It falls to Okafor, who calmly belts it into the goal for a fifth-minute opener.

Okafor slots home Leeds' opener against Man United Leeds strike first at Old Trafford as Noah Okafor tucks away his right-footed effort to give his side an early 1-0 lead against Manchester United.

Lammens make an early stop

Leeds get in a cross from the left and Dominic Calvert-Lewin slides it toward goal but Senne Lammens gets big and makes a block.

Manchester United lineup

Lammens, Shaw, Martinez, Yoro, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Ugarte, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Sesko

Leeds United lineup

Darlow, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Struijk, Bijol, Justin, Ampadu, Tanaka, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United vs Leeds United preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

After an incredible turnaround, Michael Carrick’s Man United are in the top four and looking good for UEFA Champions League qualification under their interim boss. But they need to keep the positive vibes going. United last played a game back on March 20, which they drew 2-2 at Bournemouth, so they will be refreshed and ready to attack the run-in and seal their return to the Champions League.

Leeds are scrapping for Premier League safety and Daniel Farke’s side have shown plenty of fighting spirit with four draws in their last six, including a 0-0 home draw against Brentford last time out. But they have won just one of their last nine league games and are involved in an almighty relegation scrap with West Ham, Spurs and Nottingham Forest. They’ve also reached the semifinals of the FA Cup, which is a huge achievement, but Farke won’t let it distract them from their main aim of staying in the Premier League.

Manchester United team news, focus

United are without Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu through injury, while Harry Maguire is suspended after his red card at Bournemouth. Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Lisandro Martinez should all shake off knocks to feature. Carrick will likely go with the same 4-2-3-1 system which has worked so well as Mbeumo will lead the line with Cunha on the left, Diallo on the right and Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings in the No. 10 role.

Leeds United team news, focus

Leeds picked up a few injuries in their FA Cup quarterfinal win at West Ham with Joe Rodon and Anton Stach missing, and that is a huge blow. Daniel James is also out, while Jaka Bijol, Noah Okafor and Gabriel Gudmundsson are all doubts. Leeds will sit back in their 3-5-1-1 formation and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will lead the line with USMNT playmaker Brenden Aaronson buzzing around underneath him.

Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction

This will be a tight, tense game and Man United will have to be patient, but their extra attacking quality will see them edge it. Manchester United 2-1 Leeds United.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (April 13)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA