Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United: 10-man Red Devils give away pair of leads

A wild second half with a bit of everything saw Bournemouth twice come back to draw Manchester United 2-2 at the Vitality Stadium on Friday.

Bruno Fernandes sent United in front via a 61st-minute penalty but Ryan Christie answered six minutes later to set up a fun final 20 minutes.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Manchester United full match replay

A Fernandes corner kick took two deflections off Bournemouth players for an own goal that put United back on top, but Harry Maguire was sent off for a 78th-minute foul in the box and Eli Junior Kroupi converted the spot kick for Andoni Iraola’s Cherries.

United gain a point and remain third with 55 on the season, six back of Man City and four ahead of Aston Villa. Bournemouth’s points leave them 10th with 42 points, behind Newcastle United on goal differential.

More to come....

Bournemouth vs Manchester United live updates — by Nick Mendola

Bournemouth vs Manchester United final score: 2-2

Bruno Fernandes pen 61', Ryan Christie 68', James Hill o.g. 71', Eli Junior Kroupi pen 81'

Red card: Harry Maguire 78'

Harry Maguire red card + Eli Junior Kroupi penalty goal — Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

Maguire drags down Evanilson in the box and not only will VAR not take back the penalty, it’s going to make sure he stays off as a last man back foul.

Substitute Eli Junior Kroupi converts his penalty and Bournemouth will have 10 or so minutes plus stoppage to deliver a winner.

Cherries own goal goal — Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United

Back on top.

Bruno Fernandes swings in a corner kick from the right and it turns off Marcos Senesi and then an unwitting James Hill to defy Petrovic and put Man United back on top.

Man United sub

Here comes Sesko, looking for his team-leading 10th PL goal of the season as he replaces Mbeumo in the 71st minute.

Cherries goal — Bournemouth 1-1 Manchester United

There’s going to be controversy here as Amad Diallo takes contact from Adrien Truffert in the box and makes the very most of it.

The referee is unswayed and Bournemouth go the other way to level the score.

Ryan Christie gets into the 18 and slots a low shot between a pair of United legs and past Lammens. Truffert gets the assist.

Bruno Fernandes penalty goal — Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United

You may dislike the stuttering run-up but it’s masterfully executed by the Portuguese.

Fernandes lands on his plant foot and Petrovic is already flying the wrong way as Man United takes the lead with a casual roll inside the left post.

Man United penalty!

As if he read my last update...

Cunha cuts sharply past Jimenez, who grabs his jersey and it’s as easy a penalty as you’ll see by the time the Man United man hits the turf.

Sharpness lacking

The ideas are there and the legs are certainly there, too, but the players are making a slick pitch look downright oily.

Rayan has been a lot of fun for Bournemouth but Evanilson’s hold-up play has done plenty for the Cherries.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot look the likeliest to affect Man United’s side of the scoreboard, while Matheus Cunha has put in a wild, end-to-end shift.

Halftime — Bournemouth 0-0 Manchester United

A very even game.

Manchester United have taken more shots but they’ve been more about volume than a tilt in quality.

Corners and possession have been pretty even and we’re set for a good second half.

Are we in for more Sesko magic off the bench? Or might Eli Junior Kroupi turn the tables in favor of the hosts as a Bournemouth super sub?

Lammens’ turn!

Senne Lammens makes a great near-post save on Rayan, as the young playmaker tears into a tricky attempt from the edge of the 18.

Petrovic comes up big as teams goes both ways

Ex-MLS keeper Djordje Petrovic gets big after Amad Diallo cuts into space to take a hard shot across goal.

Bournemouth break the other way and drag a shot just wide in a game that has started with the promise of entertainment.

Team news breakdown

Benjamin Sesko remains in the role of super sub for United, as Bruno Fernandes will look to cue up Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in a curiously successful attack.

Eli Junior Kroupi is the odd man out of Bournemouth’s attack, as Evanilson will lead the line with support from Amine Adli and Rayan.

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic, Truffert, Senesi, Hill, Jimenez, Christie, Scott, Tavernier, Adli, Rayan, Evanilson

Manchester United lineup

Lammens, Shaw, Maguire, Yoro, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo

Bournemouth vs Manchester United preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Surging Manchester United head to upstarts Bournemouth on Friday aiming to keep their superb form going as they chase Champions League qualification.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Manchester United

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games but have drawn their last four in a row. The Cherries drew 0-0 at Burnley last weekend and even though they lost some ground in the race for European qualification, they have recovered impressively after a big downturn in results during November and December. When these two met at Old Trafford in December it was a memorable 4-4 draw but both teams are very different now.

Michael Carrick has been flying as interim boss of Man United, losing just one of his first nine games in charge as the Red Devils have won seven times under their former star midfielder and secured an impressive 3-1 home victory against Aston Villa last weekend. That has seen them surge up to third in the table and they can really put the pressure on their top four rivals with a win on Friday at Bournemouth, as Liverpool and Chelsea both have tricky away tests on Saturday.

Bournemouth team news, focus

Injuries have been a constant struggle for Bournemouth to manage this season and they are now missing USMNT star Tyler Adams in midfield with Lewis Cook, Justin Kluivert and Julio Soler also out. Iraola demands high-pressing and that starts in midfield with Alex Scott and Ryan Christie the heartbeat of this team. Teenage Brazilian winger Rayan, who was bought in January to replace Antoine Semenyo, is a real talent and has just been called up to his national team for the first time.

Manchester United team news, focus

Patrick Dorgu and Matthijs de Ligt remain out injured, while Lisandro Martinez is getting close to a return. United have a very settled lineup with Bruno Fernandes in fantastic form as the primary playmaker and the trio of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are so dangerous on the counter. And oh yeah, Benjamin Sesko just keeps on scoring off the bench too.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction

United will have to win the midfield scrap but they should have enough quality in the attacking areas to edge this one. Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Friday (March 20)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Boscombe, Dorset

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network