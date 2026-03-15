Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa: Fernandes, sharp attackers deliver instant rebound

Manchester United are back to winning ways thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ two assists in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

MORE — Michael Carrick post-match reaction

The win is a quick answer to their loss to 10-man Newcastle and pushes United three points clear of fourth-place Aston Villa, six ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool with the latter set to play later Sunday. United are seven points behind second-place Manchester City.

WATCH — Manchester United v Aston Villa full match replay

Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, and super sub Benjamin Sesko scored the goals for United, who never trailed but did have to respond to Ross Barkley’s second-half equalizer.

Shocker: Goals (and goal scorers) win games

How delightful for Manchester United fans to know that their hopes of three points aren’t reliant on Bruno Fernandes and prayer hands emojis. Fernandes pulls the strings and had two more assists on Sunday but everyone in attack looks hungry for goals and capable of them. The first half was lacking precision as Amad Diallo and Matheus Cunha both couldn’t cash in chances, but the second half goals made up for them. Casemiro’s up to seven goals — many like today’s marker coming off set pieces — while Cunha snapped home a goal and red-hot Sesko is made to wait for his chance off the bench before almost inevitably pumping one home. The Red Devils have difference makers and their chief difference maker is now playing in his preferred spot to, well, make a difference. The top four feels inevitable. Now can United nail their full-time manager hire and bring in the right personalities to compete on more fronts next season?

What’s next?

Manchester United will be back at it Friday when they head to the south coast for a 4pm ET meeting with Bournemouth.

Villa welcome Lille to Villa Park on Thursday hoping to make the most of a 1-0 first leg lead over their French visitors in the Europa League Round of 16. They next face Premier League opposition on Sunday at home to West Ham.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa final score: 3-1

Casemiro 53', Ross Barkley 64', Matheus Cunha 71', Benjamin Sesko 81'

Benjamin Sesko goal — Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa

Off the bench and onto the score sheet.

Sesko hops over a prone defender to find a loose ball and snaps it toward goal, where its journey to its home behind Martinez includes a wicked deflection.

Matheus Cunha goal — Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa

Another great Fernandes assist, his 16th of the Premier League season.

He sends a through ball to meet Matheus Cunha’s run, and it’s the required finish to beat Martinez across goal and inside the far post.

Ross Barkley goal — Man United 1-1 Aston Villa

Will it stand?

Barkley slashes a good left-footed strike inside the far post, but there are three incidents for VAR review.

Was there a handball from Tyrone Mings in the build-up? Was Amadou Onana obstructing the keeper’s vision? And did the ball take a slight turn off Onana?

Seems like no, maybe, and maybe. The goal will stand due to no conclusive evidence but the question might be best addressed as this — if the ball could’ve or almost deflected off Onana, wouldn’t that have interfered with Lammens’ judgment?

Great shot by Barkley, however.

Casemiro goal — Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa

He just wanted it a bit more.

Bruno Fernandes sweeps in a corner kick to the front post, where Casemiro has escaped Ross Barkley’s mark and leapt between two other Villa players to redirect a header inside the far post.

It really was coming for the hosts.

Red Devils ascendant again

Man United come back out of the team room with vigor, setting up multiple opportunities in the Villa third.

Matheus Cunha’s latest attempt off a half-cleared corner kick bounds well wide of the goal and that’s the story so far — the Red Devils’ final ball has not been sharp.

As I type those words, Bryan Mbeumo coaxes a save out of Emiliano Martinez. Getting closer.

0-0, 52'.

Halftime — Manchester United 0-0 Aston Villa

Possession and xG claim this game is closer than it’s looked over the second portion of the first half, which has seen Man United doing more threatening work than their visitors.

Yoro made another fine defensive play to deny Watkins with a slide inside the United box late in the half, and he’s likely the standout player of the half.

Shot attempts are 6-2 for the hosts.

Diogo Dalot slices it over

Bruno Fernandes picks out Diogo Dalot’s terrific run with a fine ball.

Dalot takes it off his chest inside the 18 but snaps his ankle at the shot and shanks it over the goal.

The Red Devils should be in the lead via that or a couple of their previous opportunities.

0-0, 39'

Leny Yoro in focus

Manchester United’s French defender has been all over the pitch with a game-high six defensive contributions including several challenges in the air.

His five passes into the opponent’s final third are also leading the match.

Another penalty shout and a great save

Casemiro’s dropped in the box but no call arrives, and Man Utd get the next ball on goal with a header that Emiliano Martinez slaps away from the upper reaches of the goal.

0-0, 25'.

Red Devils attack

Matheus Cunha drives the left side and sends a cross to the heart of the six.

Amad Diallo is arriving but cannot get a head on it. He protests that Tyrone Mings had a hold of his shirt and inhibited his leap. It looks like it, but VAR doesn’t intervene here.

The corner comes to nothing.

Villa settle into possession

The hosts started with the ball but have settled into a familiar counter formula and Villa had most of it in this first dozen minutes.

Manchester United lineup

Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Cunha, Fernandes, Diallo, Mbeumo

Aston Villa lineup

Martinez, Bogarde, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Barkley, Onana, Buendia, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins

Manchester United vs Aston Villa preview

Manchester United aim to rebound from the first loss of Michael Carrick’s tenure as caretaker manager when Aston Villa come to Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils were surprised by 10-man Newcastle United when William Osula’s counterattacking golazo halted their unbeaten run at 11 and dropped Carrick’s record to 6-1-1 since taking the reins from ousted boss Ruben Amorim.

United have 51 points, above Villa on goal differential and three better than Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for a top-five spot.

WATCH — Manchester United v Aston Villa

Villa return from a winning first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie with Lille, and have to find their feet quickly to stop their season from seeing three-straight Premier League losses for the first time.

Unai Emery’s men had been part of the Premier League title race and would sure love to earn their way back to the Champions League via the league route even if the Europa League is still an option. They’re getting healthier but going to Old Trafford will ask a lot given their week in France.

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (calf), Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Mason Mount (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Noussair Mazraoui (foot)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Matty Cash (calf)

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction

Manchester United are heavy favorites here and Carrick’s had training ground time to prep for Villa. Lying in wait is a good spot for the Red Devils whether in counterattack or with control of the ball. Bruno Fernandes’ fantastic season and Benjamin Sesko’s fine scoring form is even better. Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa.

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network