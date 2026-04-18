Brentford vs Fulham LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Brentford hope for a win and help on the table to move closer to an unlikely top-five finish when Fulham visit the Gtech Community Stadium for a West London derby on Saturday.

WATCH — Brentford v Fulham

For live updates and highlights throughout Brenford vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — Brentford, West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Brentford vs Fulham score: 0-0

Brentford vs Fulham live updates! - By Joe Prince-Wright

Lewis-Potter almost scores right on half time

A corner is whipped in and finds Keane Lewis-Potter with a lovely bit of skill in the box to sit down two Fulham defenders. But he lifts his shot over the bar. That was a glorious opportunity.

Iwobi off, Kevin on

Not great for Fulham as Alex Iwobi suffers an injury and has to come off. Iwobi is clutching his hamstring and Kevin is on in his place.

Sessegnon puts one over

Fulham keep the ball and Ryan Sessegnon is in the box but lifts his shot over.

Space in the box for Ryan Sessegnon, but a miss high over the bar 😬 pic.twitter.com/SsBj2beNdl — USA Sports (@usasports) April 18, 2026

Ouattara denied after a mazy run

Dango Ouattara goes on a mazy run on the counter and cuts inside. His shot is on target but Leno saves. Brentford with some lovely crisp passing before that. They look the more confident team.

Igor Thiago clips the post!

Both teams have had a couple of chances to get balls into the box but Brentford have just come very close to taking the lead. A corner is whipped in to the near post and Igor Thiago glances an instinctive header towards goal and it clips the outside of the post.

Brentford lineup

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Fulham lineup

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Lukic, Cairney; Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Wilson; Muniz

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Jordan Henderson (knock), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Rico Henry (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Hickey (thigh), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Kevin (ankle), Kenny Tete (foot), Harrison Reed (knee)

Brentford vs Fulham preview

The Bees are five points back of fifth-place Liverpool and a point behind Chelsea with six matches left in their season, and both the Reds and Blues have tricky weekend scraps ahead of them. Keith Andrews’ Brentford have drawn four-straight matches and could use a full collection of points as Everton, Brighton, Sunderland, and others are nipping at their heels.

One of those others is Marco Silva’s Fulham. The Cottagers are 1W-1D-2L in their last four matches and have dipped from seventh to 12th since the calendar hit February. They’ve also been kept off the scoreboard in three of those four games, the outlier a 3-1 win over defense-optional Burnley.

Fulham’s 44 points are three behind Brentford following a 2-0 loss at Liverpool in Week 32.

Brentford vs Fulham prediction

The Bees consistently produce opportunities and have even been unlucky when expected goals are compared to real goals. Fulham are a team with 13 of their 43 goals coming off set pieces or penalties, and Brentford rarely concede those sorts of chances. Derbies can go in any direction but unless Fulham show up in open play, this points one way. Brentford 2-0 Fulham.