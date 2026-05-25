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Cooper Webb signs with Rick Ware for World Supercross Championship (WSX) ahead of final Motocross season

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 25, 2026 03:57 PM

Cooper Webb has signed with Rick Ware Racing to compete in 2026 World Supercross Championship (WSX), part of an apparent transition to a supercross-only strategy for 2027 and beyond.

Webb will race with Justin Hill as a 450 teammate, as well as Coty Schock and Devin Simonson in the 250 class.

Last week, Webb announced on social media that the 2026 Pro Motocross season will be his last.

While Webb has not officially announced he will no longer race for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, rumors have circulated that he may move to Team Tedder, who had a resurgent year in 2026 Supercross with Hill.

The WSX series will race once before the conclusion of the 2026 SuperMotocross League, but that round falls during an off-week for Pro Motocross as they attend to the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Nationals.

Webb won the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross championship, his third, and has finished among the top three each season since 2023. Webb also earned the Supercross title in 2019 and 2021. Should he land with Team Tedder in 2027, that wealth of experience could springboard the independent team to new heights.