Burnley vs Wolves LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Burnley and Wolves wave goodbye to the Premier League with a clash to stay off the bottom of the table and bring a bit more money down to the Championship.

WATCH — Burnley v Wolves

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley, Lancashire

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Burnley vs Wolves score: 1-1

Flemming 46'; Armstrong 5'

Burnley vs Wolves live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Flemming equalizes right at the start of the second half!

After all of that Wolves pressure, Burnley come straight out and equalize in the second half. The ball drops to Zian Flemming on the edge of the box and he curls home calmly to make it 1-1. Game on!

Mosquera goes close and Bueno should score

Wolves pushing hard for a second as Mosquera’s header from close range is deflected just over. Moments later the ball drops to Santiago Bueno but he smashes a shot from close range against his own arm.

Mane hits the post!

Mateus Mane is some talent, isn’t he? The Wolves teenager cuts inside and curls a beauty towards goal which Weiss tips against the post. Almost 2-0 to Wolves.

Penalty to Wolves! Armstrong scores!

Wolves want a handball in the box after Krejci’s flick hits Florentino. VAR asks the referee to go to the monitor. He decides it is a handball. Adam Armstrong steps up to slot home. Wolves 1-0 up and in 19th place, as it stands.

Burnley lineup

Weiss; Walker, Tuanzebe, Humphreys, Pires; Florentino, Ugochukwu; Tchaouna, Hannibal, Anthony; Flemming

Wolves lineup

Sa; Mosquera, Bueno, Krejci; R. Gomes, A. Gomes, Andre, Moller Wolfe, Hwang, Mane; Armstrong

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Connor Roberts (fitness)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Leon Chiwone (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sam Johnstone (knock)

Burnley vs Wolves preview

Turf Moor is the scene for this matchup of Nos. 19 and 20 on the Premier League table, where Wolves enter the game two points behind the Clarets. Burnley interim boss Michael Jackson would be happy to stay off the bottom and leave his second interim spell of the club with a win after drawing once and losing twice since taking the reins for Scott Parker. Burnley have not won since February 11 at Crystal Palace.

Rob Edwards and Wolves are slumping, too, without a win since back-to-back home defeats of Aston Villa and Liverpool at the end of February and early March. They’ve drawn two of three and moving off the bottom would feel a just reward for their efforts to make the most of a lost season.

Burnley vs Wolves prediction

The easy bet is a draw but we do feel there’s enough here for both teams to score and a mild upset, as Wolves pull off the bottom of the table. Burnley 1-2 Wolves.