How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published September 24, 2025 06:24 AM

Chelsea aim to get back in the Premier League win column when they welcome impressive Brighton to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues dodged a midweek cup scare at Lincoln City to snap a three-match winless run across all competitions, and a Week 6 win would further strengthen confidence ahead of next week’s Champions League visit from Benfica.

WATCH — Chelsea v Brighton

Brighton got a four-goal show from Diego Gomez in the League Cup at Barnsley on Tuesday, the haul headlining their progression to the fourth round.

It came after a home draw with Tottenham Hotspur, as Fabian Hurzeler continues to find his way following the sale of Joao Pedro. This fixtures kicks off a tough four-game stretch that goes onto include Wolves, Newcastle United, and Manchester United.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Stamford Bridge — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Robert Sanchez (suspension), Liam Delap (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Cole Palmer (groin), Marc Guiu (undisclosed)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mats Wieffer (knee), Maxim De Cuyper (unspecified)

Chelsea vs Brighton prediction

The Blues are heavy favorites but absences are adding up with a suspended goalkeeper joining one injured center forward, one down center mids, and two ailing center backs. Cole Palmer’s health is getting the kid gloves treatment now, too. Brighton’s injury list is less and they were able to ease through their midweek. Might it be enough to get another Seagull point from a London power? Chelsea 2-1 Brighton.