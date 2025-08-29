How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur will try to make it a three wins in three games to start life under Thomas Frank on Saturday (10 am ET), when they host a rebuilding Bournemouth side fighting through some early-season growing pains.

The former Brentford boss beat Burnley 3-0 on opening day, as expected, before really turning heads with a 2-0 victory away to Premier League title contenders Manchester City last weekend. Frank has been in charge for three games at Spurs (2nd place, 6 points), including the UEFA Super Cup defeat to PSG, and prepared the team with a very different game plan for each game — all three resulting in strong, balanced performances from a side that lost 22 times (twice as many as they won), conceded 65 goals in 38 games and finished 17th last season. New midfielder Xavi Simons, who Spurs just signed from RB Leipzig for $69 million, won’t be available to make his debut but the 22-year-old is expected to be in attendance and unveiled to the home crowd before kickoff.

As for Bournemouth (9th, 3 points), Andoni Iraola’s new backline has its first clean sheet as a unit after they beat Wolves 1-0 last weekend — a stark improvement on the four goals they conceded to Liverpool in the opener. Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez left for Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool, respectively, for a combined $195 million this summer. Another player who was linked with numerous moves away this summer is Antoine Semenyo, but he remained at the club and has 2 goals, 1 assist after scoring twice against Liverpool and assisting Marcus Tavernier’s winner agains Wolves.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Manor Solomon (calf), Bryan Gil (knee), Kota Takai (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Destiny Udogie (knee), Yves Bissouma (undisclosed)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Julian Araujo (suspension), Lewis Cook (knee), Enes Unal (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth prediction

Spurs can’t be having any momentary lapses of concentration on the counter-attacking agains the Cherries, and they haven’t (so far) under Frank. Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Bournemouth.