Xavi Simons to Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs complete swoop for Leipzig star

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Tucker Kraft fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 29
Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds
Cardinals at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 29

Top Clips

nbc_pl_rubenpc_250829.jpg
Amorim admits ‘sometimes I want to quit’ Man Utd
nbc_ffhh_lateroundrbs_250829.jpg
Jags’ Tuten an ideal late-round fantasy RB target
nbc_ffhh_lateroundwrs_250829.jpg
Downs, Godwin among top late-round pass catchers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Tucker Kraft fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers
Brewers at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 29
Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds
Cardinals at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 29

Top Clips

nbc_pl_rubenpc_250829.jpg
Amorim admits ‘sometimes I want to quit’ Man Utd
nbc_ffhh_lateroundrbs_250829.jpg
Jags’ Tuten an ideal late-round fantasy RB target
nbc_ffhh_lateroundwrs_250829.jpg
Downs, Godwin among top late-round pass catchers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Xavi Simons to Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs complete swoop for Leipzig star

  
Published August 29, 2025 12:23 PM

Turnabout is fair play, and Tottenham Hotspur have swooped into someone else’s transfer rumors with the capture of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old Netherlands playmaker was heavily-linked with Chelsea but instead heads for North London, with Spurs saying he’ll wear the No. 7 worn by just two players since 2008-09: Heung-min Son and Aaron Lennon.

MORE — All completed Premier League transfers this summer

“It’s a great club and when I met the head coach I knew straight away that this was the right place for me,” Simons said. “I will bring flair to the team but also hard work and discipline. I want to do everything I can to win, for the team and also for the fans.”

Simons has been in the public eye for a decade despite his tender age. He joined Barcelona as an adolescent and became one of the most talked about prodigies in La Masia.

Xavi Simons to Tottenham Hotspur: What will he bring to Spurs?

He moved to PSG’s academy at 16 on an expensive contract and debuted in Ligue 1 during the 2020-21 season. Yet he made just 11 appearances for Les Parisiens before moving to PSV Eindhoven in 2022-23.

A 19-goal season followed, then a successful loan to RB Leipzig that led to a permanent transfer. He was named to Bundesliga’s Team of the Season after an 8-goal, 13-assist campaign in 2023-24.

Simons has 28 caps for the Netherlands, scoring five goals including a marker against England at EURO 2024.

He’s an elite producer for a midfielder, and an able-bodied defender as a winger. He could be the perfect fit to play a Bryan Mbeumo-like role in Thomas Frank’s system. And surely pipping Chelsea to a target is a brilliant boon for Spurs fans.