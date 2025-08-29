Xavi Simons to Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs complete swoop for Leipzig star
Turnabout is fair play, and Tottenham Hotspur have swooped into someone else’s transfer rumors with the capture of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.
The 22-year-old Netherlands playmaker was heavily-linked with Chelsea but instead heads for North London, with Spurs saying he’ll wear the No. 7 worn by just two players since 2008-09: Heung-min Son and Aaron Lennon.
“It’s a great club and when I met the head coach I knew straight away that this was the right place for me,” Simons said. “I will bring flair to the team but also hard work and discipline. I want to do everything I can to win, for the team and also for the fans.”
Simons has been in the public eye for a decade despite his tender age. He joined Barcelona as an adolescent and became one of the most talked about prodigies in La Masia.
Xavi Simons to Tottenham Hotspur: What will he bring to Spurs?
He moved to PSG’s academy at 16 on an expensive contract and debuted in Ligue 1 during the 2020-21 season. Yet he made just 11 appearances for Les Parisiens before moving to PSV Eindhoven in 2022-23.
A 19-goal season followed, then a successful loan to RB Leipzig that led to a permanent transfer. He was named to Bundesliga’s Team of the Season after an 8-goal, 13-assist campaign in 2023-24.
Simons has 28 caps for the Netherlands, scoring five goals including a marker against England at EURO 2024.
He’s an elite producer for a midfielder, and an able-bodied defender as a winger. He could be the perfect fit to play a Bryan Mbeumo-like role in Thomas Frank’s system. And surely pipping Chelsea to a target is a brilliant boon for Spurs fans.