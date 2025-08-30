 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

nbc_pl_sunbre_feegoal_250830.jpg
Le Fee’s penalty brings Sunderland level v. Bees
nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

nbc_pl_sunbre_feegoal_250830.jpg
Le Fee’s penalty brings Sunderland level v. Bees
nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Thomas Frank reaction: What did Spurs boss say after awful showing vs Bournemouth?

  
Published August 30, 2025 11:58 AM

Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Thomas Frank.

The first real stinker of the Frank era is officially in the books as Spurs were beaten by Bournemouth on Saturday, in a performance that looked terribly reminiscent of last season’s Premier League form.

SPURS 0-1 BOURNEMOUTH — Video highlights & recap

Evanilson scored after five minutes and Spurs didn’t have their first shot of the game until the 55th minute (first shot on target in the 68th). Bournemouth did just about whatever they wanted and out-shot Spurs 19-4. Frank would have been fuming at halftime, but whatever he said at halftime made very little different in the final 45 minutes

Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction, speaking after Tottenham Hotspur hardly even turned up to play Bournemouth.

Thomas Frank reaction: What did Spurs boss say after loss to Bournemouth?

We’ll have Frank’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.