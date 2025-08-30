Thomas Frank reaction: What did Spurs boss say after awful showing vs Bournemouth?

Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Thomas Frank.

The first real stinker of the Frank era is officially in the books as Spurs were beaten by Bournemouth on Saturday, in a performance that looked terribly reminiscent of last season’s Premier League form.

SPURS 0-1 BOURNEMOUTH — Video highlights & recap

Evanilson scored after five minutes and Spurs didn’t have their first shot of the game until the 55th minute (first shot on target in the 68th). Bournemouth did just about whatever they wanted and out-shot Spurs 19-4. Frank would have been fuming at halftime, but whatever he said at halftime made very little different in the final 45 minutes

Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction, speaking after Tottenham Hotspur hardly even turned up to play Bournemouth.

Thomas Frank reaction: What did Spurs boss say after loss to Bournemouth?

We’ll have Frank’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.