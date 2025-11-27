How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

West Ham are the favorites heading into this home clash against Liverpool on Sunday, and absolutely nobody would have said that a few weeks ago. But here we are.

WATCH — West Ham v Liverpool

The Hammers are three games unbeaten under Nuno Espirito Santo but did cough up a 2-0 lead at Bournemouth last weekend and somehow clung on to draw 2-2 as Alphonse Areola was superb in goal. Still, West Ham look more comfortable in Nuno’s tactics and are dangerous on the counter and from set pieces and if they win this game they will be just four points behind Liverpool in the table.

Liverpool are in freefall and have lost six of their last seven games in the Premier League and were hammered 4-1 at home by PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Arne Slot’s side have now lost three-straight games by a three-goal margin and he will be considering huge changes to his lineup as several stars are underperforming and clearly need a break.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9:05am ET Sunday (November 30)

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

West Ham team news, focus

Oliver Scarles and Lukasz Fabianski remain out injured, while Crysencio Summerville and Konstantinos Mavropanos are both pushing to be fit. Callum Wilson has found some form with three goals in his last two games, including two beauties at Bournemouth last weekend. Jarrod Bowen continues to plug away on the right, while Mateus Fernandes looks like a really top signing driving forward from midfield and youngster Freddie Potts has been excellent breaking up play alongside him. West Ham will fancy their chances of catching Liverpool out on the counter and will see this as the perfect time to play Slot’s side.

Liverpool team news, focus

Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz have been out, while Giovanni Leoni is a long-term absentee. Right back is a big problem as Dominik Szoboszlai has been playing there but his absence in midfield has been felt, so Joe Gomez could come in at right back. Slot will also seriously think about taking Mohamed Salah out of the team, as he’s struggling for form massively, while the likes of Andy Robertson, Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa are surely all pushing to start given Liverpool’s woeful displays over the last week. The reigning Premier League champions look jaded and are really lacking in confidence, so perhaps this isn’t the time to chuck in youngster Rio Ngumoha, but Slot doesn’t have many other options to freshen things up.

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like West Ham will cause Liverpool all kinds of problems but we will see some kind of reaction from Slot’s side. West Ham 2-2 Liverpool.