Newcastle 1-2 Bournemouth: Howe’s Magpies booed after another loss to impressive Cherries

Bournemouth poured more misery on former boss Eddie Howe, as the Cherries bolstered their European hopes with a 2-1 win over reeling Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

WATCH — Newcastle v Bournemouth full match replay

William Osula scored for the Magpies are 3W-1D-8L in their last 12 Premier League games, going from fifth to 18th while exiting the FA Cup, League Cup, and Champions League.

They are very unlikely to return to Europe next season, their 42 points six points off eighth-place Bournemouth.

More to come....

Newcastle vs Bournemouth final score: 1-2

Marcus Tavernier 32', William Osula 71', Adrien Truffer 85'

Petrovic gets big again

The Magpies get around the left and Guimaraes is on the end of a cutback. His low shot is blocked out for a corner by Petrovic.

Burn gets to the corner but fires a header over the bar.

Nine minutes stoppage

Plenty of time left at St. James’ Park.

Subs for both

Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade replaces Tonali fore the final few minutes.

Iraola brings Enes Unal and Alex Toth into the game for Tavernier and Evanilson. He had earlier replaced Rayan with Ben Gannon-Doak.

Adrien Truffert goal — Newcastle 1-2 Bournemouth

Trippier gives the ball and Tavernier rescues a speedy through ball from the end line.

His cross is knocked down by a brave Evanilson, and Truffert darts onto the chance and stabs it over the line.

Tino Livramento injury

The Newcastle left back, who started at right back, pulls up with an apparently left groin injury.

Dan Burn will come into the game for the final 17 minutes plus stoppage.

William Osula GOAL after VAR review — 1-1

It was Evanilson’s touch that sent the ball toward Osula, and his clever cut and calm finish will count as an equalizer.

Will Osula goal but offside

VAR is going to look, because he may be just onside?

Osula’s trailing foot when he broke toward goal might’ve been a half-foot behind the back line.

But did Evanilson hit the ball back toward his goal, or was it a Bruno Guimaraes through ball.

Bournemouth moves

Smart move by Iraola, who reacts to Guimaraes’ entry by removing Christie for Tyler Adams in the 65th minute. David Brooks replaces Eli Junior Kroupi.

Newcastle subs as Bruno Guimaraes returns

Anthony Elanga and Jacob Ramsey exit. Jacob Murphy comes into the game but the big news is the return of Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle are 2W-1D-6L without Guimaraes in the league this season.

One sub at the break

Kieran Trippier replaces Lewis Hall, who made a mistake on the goal but feels a bit scapegoated after drawing two fouls and tying for the field player lead in passes into the final third.

Halftime — Newcastle United 0-1 Bournemouth

Halftime boos from St. James’ Park. The Magpies have had more of the ball but not enough of a plan.

All of the big danger is coming from Bournemouth, who have 2.17 xG and a deserved lead.

Eddie Howe is 45 minutes from another sad home loss, this one to his former club.

Djordje Petrovic preserves the lead

Newcastle get a free kick and Lewis Hall’s driven and danger service bounds of the planted foot of Scott and is headed for the goal, pawed off the line by Djordje Petrovic in the 43rd minute.

Marcus Tavernier goal — Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth

Good from the Cherries and poor from Newcastle’s back line.

Lewis Hall is too wary of Rayan’s dribble from the right side and cannot stop a perfectly-rolled low ball toward the center of the goal.

Marcus Tavernier, the ex-Newcastle prospect, beats Valentino Livramento to the ball and pushes it over the line in the 32nd minute (We initially wrote James Tavernier, his brother at Glasgow Rangers).

Final third betraying both sides

This update was just going to mention Newcastle’s sloppiness in the Bournemouth final third (and really their entire half), but the Cherries have found some danger on the counter without creating much anxiety for their ex-keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

0-0, 28'.

Early returns favor the hosts

Bournemouth have only had a moment or two in the first quarter hour, while Newcastle have approached the Bournemouth box through the counter and possession.

A 15h-minute corner for the Magpies is taken by Sandro Tonali. There’s a handball shout but it is cleared by VAR.

Newcastle lineup

Ramsdale, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Livramento, Tonali, Ramsey, Miley, Barnes, Elanga, Osula

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic, Truffert, Senesi, Hill, Jimenez, Christie, Tavernier, Scott, Rayan, Kroupi, Evanilson

Newcastle vs Bournemouth preview

The Magpies have seven losses and just three wins in their last 10 Premier League matches, the latest of which was a blown lead against Crystal Palace in an uninspiring response to a blown lead and derby loss to Sunderland on March 22. That leaves Newcastle in danger of missing out on a European return, five points back of seventh-place Brentford and six behind sixth-place Chelsea.

WATCH — Newcastle v Bournemouth

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are coming off a memorable 2-1 win at Arsenal have not lost a Premier League match since January 3, winning five times and drawing seven other outings to sit 11th on the table with 45 points.

Those draws means that despite their unblemished couple of months, they would be behind the Magpies with a loss on Saturday. And there’s a question of how the Cherries will react to the public announcement of manager Andoni Iraola’s departure at the end of the season.

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Joelinton (suspension), Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT:Lewis Cook (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Julio Soler (thigh)

Newcastle vs Bournemouth prediction

This is a huge test of Newcastle’s mettle. Bournemouth are very good and the Magpies look a shell of themselves as Howe’s club legend status as both clubs looms over this one. However, it feels like there’s still enough SJP magic for Sandro Tonali and the hosts to ride toward three points. Newcastle 3-2 Bournemouth.

How to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA