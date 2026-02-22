Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves: Guessand’s goal keeps Eagles flying high

Evann Guessand scored his first goal for Crystal Palace on Sunday, in the 90th minute, to break a scoreless deadlock and beat 10-man Wolves 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

Dean Henderson denied Tolu Arokodare from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute to keep Palace on level terms, before Ladislav Krejci was shown his second yellow card just after the hour mark — from bad to worse for last-place Wolves, who kept it 0-0 for nearly half an hour but couldn’t hold on to pick up their 11th point of the season (to tie Derby County’s record for futility). Tyrick Mitchell broke down the left wing in the 90th minute and found Guessand with a cross to the near post.

Crystal Palace (35 points) have now won three of their last four Premier League games after going nine without a win and Oliver Glasner’s side sits 13th, now 10 points clear of the relegation zone with 11 left to play. The Eagles might not shift their focus to winning the Europa Conference League (tied 1-1 with Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar after the first leg). Wolves (10 points) remain bottom of the table, 17 points adrift of safety.

What’s next?

Zrinjski Mostar vs Crystal Palace — Thursday, 3 pm ET (Europa Conference League)

Wolves vs Aston Villa — Friday, 3 pm ET

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace — Sunday, 9 am ET (next PL fixture)

Crystal Palace vs Wolves live updates - by Andy Edwards

Crystal Palace vs Wolves final score: 1-0

Goalscorers: Evann Guessand (90')

GOAL! Crystal palace 1-0 Wolves: Guessand breaks the deadlock at long last (90')

PENALTY SAVED! Henderson denies Tolu from the spot (43')

Tolu Arokodare didn’t place it particularly well, nor with much power, and that made it rather easy for Dean Henderson to not only make the save but hold the ball as well.

Crystal Palace starting XI

Wolves starting XI

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace vs Wolves score: Kick off, 9am ET

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson; Riad, Richards, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Strand Larsen

Wolves lineup

Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, Bellegrade, H. Bueno; Armstrong, Mane; Arokodare

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Jean-Philippe Mateta (personal), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news, focus

OUT: Hee-chan Hwang (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Toti Gomes (hamstring), Angel Gomes (lower back)

Crystal Palace vs Wolves preview

Rob Edwards’ men have drawn Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in back-to-back matches but remain 17 points off safety as they’ve been unable to convert draws into wins; Wolves are 1W-5D-3L in their last nine Premier League matches dating back to December 30.

Palace are mired in a similar spell, and it feels so much worse because of how well Oliver Glasner’s men started the season. The Eagles are eight points above the bottom three after a 1W-3D-7L run dating back to mid-December. That’s hard reading considering Glasner’s men were fourth at the outset of this current slump.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves prediction

Palace won the reverse fixture 2-0 but there are different teams and vibes in both camps now. Wolves need a win here and may find themselves disappointing in that area, but not in terms of performance. Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves.