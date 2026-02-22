 Skip navigation
Carlos Alcaraz wraps up Qatar Open title in just 50 minutes to maintain unbeaten start to 2026

  
Published February 22, 2026 05:51 PM
Tennis: Australian Open

Feb 01, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates his victory over Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the final of the menís singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey-Imagn Images

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz raced to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Arthur Fils to win the final of the Qatar Open in just 50 minutes on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Spanish star extended his winning streak to 12 matches in 2026, 20 days after he became the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam at the Australian Open — that’s winning all four of the tennis majors.

“It’s been a really strong start to the year,” Alcaraz said.

Winning the title in Doha brought his tally to 26 tour-level titles.