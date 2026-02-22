Carlos Alcaraz wraps up Qatar Open title in just 50 minutes to maintain unbeaten start to 2026

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz raced to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Arthur Fils to win the final of the Qatar Open in just 50 minutes on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Spanish star extended his winning streak to 12 matches in 2026, 20 days after he became the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam at the Australian Open — that’s winning all four of the tennis majors.

“It’s been a really strong start to the year,” Alcaraz said.

Winning the title in Doha brought his tally to 26 tour-level titles.