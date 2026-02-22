Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal player of the match: Who ran the show in the north London derby?

LONDON — The player of the match in the north London derby wasn’t that easy to figure out heading into the second half of Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal.

Then it became pretty clear.

MORE — Video highlights, recap, analysis

Arsenal surged to victory at Spurs, as Igor Tudor’s relegation strugglers put in a spirited display but Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing Arsenal had too much quality going forward and in the second half they took their chances and surged to victory.

Player of the match in the north London derby: Eberechi Eze

The fact he chose to sign for Arsenal over Spurs last summer only pours and rubs further salt into the wounds for Tottenham Hotspur, because Eberechi Eze has been the difference in the two derby wins for Arsenal this season.

He scored a hat trick in the first derby win earlier this season and he grabbed another two, and ran the show from midfield, this time. Especially in the second half.

Eze’s calm finish for his first goal in the first half was excellent and the way he won the ball back and started the attack before he eventually scored his second, and Arsenal’s third, summed up his brilliance.

With Martin Odegaard not fit to start, Eze was given a big role in a proper No. 10 position in a tweaked 4-2-3-1 system for a pivotal game.

He found space pretty easily and when Arsenal were wobbling at the start of the second half and needed someone to step up with some big moments he delivered in a huge way. So did Viktor Gyokeres by the way, with his two clinical finishes crucial to this win, but Eze was the hub of Arsenal’s relentless display and he grabbed the game by the scuff of the neck.

Not only was Eze fluid on the ball and calm when finishing, he also surged forward on the counter and his direct running linked midfield and attack so well. He helped Bukayo Saka overload Spurs’ left flank and Arteta was spot on to give Eze total freedom to flourish. He enjoyed himself in the big moment and delivered when Arsenal needed him most.