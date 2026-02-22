North London derby player ratings: Easy to see how Arsenal made easy work of Spurs

Arsenal were superior to Tottenham Hotspur in every way on Sunday, as the season’s second (and final, thankfully) north London derby went to the Premier League leaders in comfortable fashion, 4-1 away from home.

SPURS 1-4 ARSENAL — Video highlights & recap

Igor Tudor’s debut as interim Spurs boss was a bit of a disaster, but then again it was supposed to be that way given the 11 players that were unavailable due to injuries and captain Cristian Romero missing once again through suspension. That Spurs were able to scrap their way to a 1-1 scoreline at halftime should give the side a bit of belief that with hard work, they can come out the other side and steer well clear of relegation this season. Time will tell if Arsenal are rejuvenated by the result, or if it was simply a flash in the pan against a club in free fall.

Spurs player ratings

Guglielmo Vicario - 5: Made three saves; didn’t make four.

Joao Palhinha - 5: Stating the obvious here, but playing a midfielder out wide in a back-three (because he’s not mobile enough to play in midfield) is asking for trouble. It’s matter of personnel (injuries and suspension), but boy did Arsenal spot the weak spot early on.

Radu Dragusin - 5.5: It’s never a matter of effort or want-to, but along the same lines as Palhinha, his athleticism and mobility is not up to par to play in the Premier League.

Micky van de Ven - 6: Would have expected to see more in-possession work from him in a back-three, but it simply wasn’t there.

Archie Gray - 5.5: Not a left back. Not a center back. Not a right back. Not a right wing back. At least we can cross another position off the list.

Djed Spence - 5.5: Came out about 50-50 in what felt like 100 one-on-one duels with Saka, but adds so little in possession.

Yves Bissouma - 6.5: Led all players with 20 defensive actions (tackles, blocks, clearances, interceptions and recoveries). Surely Spurs could have used a player like that in the first half of the season?

Pape Matar Sarr - 6: 16 defensive actions (third-most) but only two passes into the final third, zero touches in the box and zero chances created.

Conor Gallagher - 5: The fourth defensive midfielder (by trade) listed here, which tells you everything you need to know about Spurs’ build-up play.

Xavi Simons - 5: Hasn’t been helped by playing all over the field in his first season at Spurs, but had little to no impact in possession and that’s kind of what he’s there for.

Randal Kolo Muani - 7: Looked a genuine threat leading the line (for the first time) and more than applied himself defensively, which resulted not only in Spurs’ only goal but a couple more decent chances as well.

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya - 7.5: Didn’t have a ton to do as Spurs only attempted six shots in the game (five on target), but his diving swat at the ball just as it was to roll over the goal line will feature in the highlights of the season.

Jurrien Timber - 6.5: Not a game for the overlapping full backs as Arsenal saw more open space to attack than they had in months.

William Saliba - 6: Hard to believe he didn’t score with his open header in the 17th minute, and an otherwise low-yield game on the set-piece front.

Gabriel - 7: Becoming the new Master of the Dark Arts of Defending, with his embellishment to rule out Kolo Muani’s second goal which would have made it 2-2. Seven minutes later, it was 3-1 and game over.

Piero Hincapie - 7: His driving runs into the middle of the field were a real problem Spurs in transition. Between Hincapie and Calafiori, Arsenal have some duo at left back.

Martin Zubimendi - 6.5: A bit of a passenger in such a fast, frenetic game and didn’t have to be a difference maker in the final third for a change.

Declan Rice - 6: An uncharacteristic giveaway inside his own penalty area led to Spurs’ only goal, but his defensive work was key to keeping the midfield battle (which Spurs flooded with numbers) somewhat even.

Eberechi Eze - 8: Nice goals, but do it against someone other than Spurs, maybe?

Bukayo Saka - 7: Got past Spence a handful of times down the right wing, but only once did something come of it (the opening goal).

Leandro Trossard - 6.5: Had all kinds of space down the left wing against Palhinha and Dragusin, but couldn’t find another red shirt (or a sight of goal) after doing so.

Viktor Gyokeres - 8: One of his best games for Arsenal in open play, with a well-taken goal from outside the box to boot. Counter-attacking/transitional games play to his strengths as a player, so he looked a $75-million player on Sunday.