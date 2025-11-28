How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, prediction, team news

Sean Dyche has Nottingham Forest back on track and Garibaldi red hot ahead of a visit from Brighton & Hove Albion to the City Ground on Sunday.

The Tricky Trees have won three-straight matches and are unbeaten in five across all competitions, toppling Leeds, Liverpool, and Malmo to boast a 3W-2D mark in November.

Still, their terrible start to the Premier League season under Nuno Espirito Santo and then Ange Postecoglou has Dyche’s men just one point above the bottom three.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Brighton

Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton have table concerns, too, but they are way at the other end of the leaderboard. The Seagulls have perhaps quietly amassed 19 points to sit two points outside the top four after a dozen games.

Yet it Brighton have had a weakness, it’s their play away from the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls boast a 4W-2D record at home in the Premier League but are 1W-2D-3L as visitors. That win did come at Chelsea, so it’s not about quality of opponent.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Brighton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9:05am ET Sunday

Venue: City Ground — West Bridgford

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (muscular), Dilane Bakwa (undisclosed), Chris Wood (knee), Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Ola Aina (undisclosed), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Angus Gunn (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Murillo (hamstring), Morgan Gibbs-White (back)

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (foot), James Milner (muscular), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee)

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton prediction

We’re not buying into the complete restoration of the Tricky Trees quite yet, and they are due for a tricky day at the office especially with the challenges associated with a midweek game. Murillo and Morgan Gibbs-White look set to play but were dinged up against Malmo, though Dyche rotated pretty well for that fixture. There’s something here for Forest, if only as Brighton have yet to prove they’ve found a finisher outside of in-form veteran Danny Welbeck. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brighton.