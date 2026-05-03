Bournemouth 3-0 Crystal Palace: Iraola’s men bolster European hopes with clean win

Bournemouth took advantage of a sleepy start from Crystal Palace, dialing up a 3-0 win at the Vitality Stadium to keep control of their European hopes.

The Cherries control their destiny in the race for sixth place and a spot in the Europa League, and have moved back above Brentford with 52 points. That puts them four points above ninth-place Chelsea and 10th-place Fulham. The former have not played their Week 35 game.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Crystal Palace full match replay

Young stars Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan scored after an early Jefferson Lerma own goal put the hosts in front.

Palace were plenty changed after a Conference League semifinal win at midweek, and looked poor in the first 45 minutes. They slip behind 14th-place Leeds thanks to goal differential and their lone realistic route back to Europe is now winning the Conference League.

Andoni Iraola’s Cherries could have Marco Rose in dreamland

Andoni Iraola is one of the most talked about managerial options in the world, and at times he must feel bittersweet about leaving the stylish-yet-physical side he’s built at Bournemouth. Marco Rose is going to arrive in Boscombe to find two of the brightest attackers in the world — Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan — a center forward with unlockable elite traits in Evanilson, and some very good back end players. Yes, some talents could skip town this summer but there could be a real competitive unit in Europe should the Cherries seal a spot there. And the way Bournemouth replace talent, big sales of their stars aren’t a death knell (though depth will be a notable challenge).

What’s next?

Palace host Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday and hope to make the most of their 3-1 first leg win. They’ll then welcome Everton to Selhurst Park on Sunday before finishing with Man City away, Brentford away, and Arsenal at home.

Bournemouth go to Fulham on Saturday, then host Man City before finishing at Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace final score: 3-0

Jefferson Lerma o.g. 10', Eli Junior Kroupi pen 32', Rayan 77'

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live updates — by Nick Mendola

Rayan goal — Bournemouth 3-0 Crystal Palace

Good stuff here, as David Brooks slips the ball to a driving Rayan, who snaps it across goal and inside the far post.

USMNT’s Chris Richards checks in

Chadi Riad has picked up a knock and USMNT man Richards will not get the day off after all.

Second half has not wanted for chances and ideas

Still 2-0 into the final 20 minutes despite plenty of good looks.

Shots are 3-2 in the half for Palace, who introduced Adam Wharton, Ismaila Sarr, and Tyrick Mitchell at the break and J.P. Mateta after 65 minutes.

Halftime — Bournemouth 2-0 Crystal Palace

Not even that close, really.

Palace’s rotation means there’s plenty of quality on the bench with Chris Richards, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr, Adam Wharton, and Tyrick Mitchell among the familiar names available to change the game.

Palace have managed zero shot attempts despite 48% of the ball, and they’ve conceded 10 attempts to the hosts.

Eli Junior Kroupi penalty goal — Bournemouth 2-0 Crystal Palace

A driven, clinical finish. 2-0 to the Cherries.

Bournemouth penalty

Henderson comes out to claim a corner but then drops it.

The keeper makes contact with Marcos Senesi, who comically stumbles to the turf.

A penalty is awarded but will it stand? Yes. VAR says there is not clear and convincing evidence of an error.

Bournemouth keep knocking

Dean Henderson denies a driving Tavernier in a 1v1 situation, making a left leg save.

Shot attempts are 6-0 in favor of the hosts.

Palace own goal — Bournemouth 1-0 Crystal Palace

Alex Scott whips in a corner and Evanilson’s header is header wide of the far post.

Desperate ex-Cherries man Jefferson Lerma heads the ball back toward the frame and Dean Henderson cannot quite claw it off the line, counted as a goal by the GDS system.

Lerma's own goal gifts Bournemouth lead v. Palace It's a disastrous clearance from Jefferson Lerma as his header goes back towards goal and crosses the line despite Dean Henderson's best efforts to clear the ball.

All Cherries to start

Bournemouth win a corner in the 10th minute and the much-changed Palace are under siege.

Early free kick

Jaydee Canvot gives away a free kick to Bournemouth in a dangerous position about 25 yards from goal.

A short-played set piece bounces around a bit but is eventually cleared by the Eagles.

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic, Truffert, Senesi, Hill, Jimenez, Scott, Adams, Tavernier, Kroupi Jr, Rayan, Evanilson

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson, Munoz, Road, Lacroix, Canvot, Devenny, Lerma, Kamada, Pino, Johnson, Strand Larsen

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace preview

Bournemouth are near the top of the race for the final European spots next season and Crystal Palace come to town with a chance to keep their flickering continental hopes alive on Sunday.

The host Cherries open the weekend with 49 points, good for seventh place and a point off sixth-place Brighton. This wild season, however, has delivered a table where 12th place is just three points back and 13th-place Palace are still in with a shout.

WATCH — Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Palace have 43 points with a match-in-hand — albeit against title-chasing City — and could well qualify for the Europa League by winning the Conference League anyway. Soon-to-be ex-Palace manager Oliver Glasner has done a spectacular job and will directly affect the top-seven race as the Eagles finish with Everton, Man City, Brentford, and Arsenal after this weekend.

It should be a lively Sunday affair, although Palace are returning from Poland where they beat Ukraine’s Shaktar Donetsk 3-1 on Thursday in the first leg of their Conference League semifinal tie. Might that swing this fixture?

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT :Justin Kluivert (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Cook (thigh), Julio Soler (thigh)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Eddie Nketiah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Evann Guessand (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace prediction

If there’s an edge in desperation it goes to Bournemouth, who already have advantages in both home ground and preparation time. All of that probably move the needle into a win for the Cherries. Bournemouth 2-0 Palace.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday

Venue: The Vitality Stadium — Boscombe, Bournemouth

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock