Manchester City 3-0 Fulham: Semenyo, Haaland make short work of Cottagers

Antoine Semenyo’s early goal and assist led Manchester City’s 3-0 cruise past suddenly-struggling Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

WATCH — Manchester City v Fulham full match replay

Semenyo scored in the 24th minute before setting up Nico O’Reilly’s goal six minutes later, and Erling Haaland added his league-best 22nd goal of the season to complete the scoring.

City move three points back of Arsenal, who play Thursday, while Fulham stay 12th with 34 points

More to come...

Manchester City vs Fulham final score: 3-0

Antoine Semenyo 25', Nico O’Reilly 30', Erling Haaland 39'

Fulham make another move as game is crawling

Harrison Reed replaces Sander Berge with 10 minutes to go, and both teams really would love to get out of the rain and prepare for their next game.

Couple of subs

Ex-City talent Oscar Bobb gets a nice ovation as he enters for Harry Wilson.

Rayan Cherki replaces Phil Foden for City.

Loads of subs

City remove Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes into the game for Tijjani Reijnders and Abdukhodir Khusanov in the 60th minute.

Marc Silva removes Emile Smith Rowe, Samu Chukwueze, and Raul Jimenez for Josh King, Kevin, and Rodrigo Muniz.

Haaland a halftime sub

The three-goal lead gives Pep Guardiola reason to rest the league’s leading goal scorer.

Omar Marmoush takes his spot.

Halftime — Manchester City 3-0 Fulham

City will be happy to get dry, while Fulham should be grateful to regroup.

Erling Haaland goal — Man City 3-0 Fulham

It’s raining goals in aa downpour.

Rayan Ait-Nouri cuts inside from the left and finds Phil Foden, who quickly gets it to Erling Haaland.

The big man digs it out of his feet and squeezes the ball of the post and over the line.

Haaland makes it 3-0 for Man City against Fulham Manchester City have Fulham in deep water as Erling Haaland snaps his scoring drought to give his side a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cottagers.

Nico O’Reilly goal — Man City 2-0 Fulham

Oh, it’s a good finish off a slick feed.

Semenyo is driving the left side with Kenny Tete marking his progress.

The Ghanaian slips the ball to an overlapping Nico O’Reilly, who spins the ball over Leno for 2-0.

O'Reilly blasts Man City 2-0 in front of Fulham Manchester City complete the counter attack to perfection as Antoine Semenyo finds Nico O'Reilly for a clinical finish to double his side's lead at the Etihad.

Fulham find a moment

Harry Wilson has it on the counter and cuts to the middle.

Marc Guehi gets a touch on the ball but Wilson is able to step onto the rebound and have a shot.

Gianluigi Donnarumma gets to his right to slap the ball away.

Antoine Semenyo goal — Man City 1-0 Fulham

It was coming, and it’s a reactive goal that makes it 1-0.

A cross is knocked back across goal by Sande Berge’s defensive header, but a lunging Semenyo is there to push it past Leno.

Semenyo gives Manchester City lead over Fulham Antoine Semenyo scores his 13th goal of the season to put Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Fulham at the Etihad.

Nico O’Reilly keeps chopping

The 20-year-old City man is in an attacking role tonight and relishing the chance to shoot, perhaps a bit too much.

He laces a second shot from outside of the box over the goal.

Another chance

Foden collects a blocked shot and cuts around Ryan Sessegnon to hit a low shot that Bernd Leno stoops to collect a yard in front of the line.

City living in Fulham’s end

Phil Foden sees a fine side-volley rocket off the side of Joachim Andersen for a ninth-minute corner kick, and it’s all City early in Manchester.

Manchester City lineup

Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Ait-Nouri, Rodrigo, Bernardo (C), O’Reilly, Semenyo, Foden, Haaland

Fulham lineup

Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Iwobi, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Jimenez

Man City vs Fulham preview

Manchester City’s push for the Premier League title encounters a suddenly-struggling Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

City’s thrilling late comeback over Liverpool at Anfield revived their title hopes as Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva pushed Pep Guardiola’s men back into second place on the table, six points behind Arsenal.

WATCH — Manchester City v Fulham

Fulham surged into European contention with a six-match unbeaten run but have since lost three of four to drop into 10th place with 34 points.

Marco Silva’s Cottagers are five points back of sixth place and have a winnable run of fixtures after this match. A win here would really fuel their hopes of European qualification.

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Abdukodir Khusanov (concussion), Savinho (thigh), Jeremy Doku (calf), Josko Gvardiol (ankle), John Stones (unspecified), Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Sasa Lukic (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Cairney (calf)

Manchester City vs Fulham prediction

City are heavy favorites at home and have better depth than the Cottagers, but City also have one fewer day’s rest and a beleaguered defensive corps even if Ruben Dias is back. Manchester City 2-0 Fulham.

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock