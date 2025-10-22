 Skip navigation
How to watch Chelsea vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published October 22, 2025 02:06 PM

A pair of Enzos are at the wheel when Chelsea and Sunderland meet Saturday with the table showing two shockingly even teams set for a scrap at Stamford Bridge.

Both title-hopeful Chelsea and newly-promoted Sunderland boast 4-2-2 records through eight games, the Blues +7 goal differential putting them in fifth place to the Black Cats +3 in seventh place.

WATCH — Chelsea v Sunderland

So Sunderland won’t catch Chelsea off guard, though Enzo Le Fee’s Black Cats have played by far the easiest set of fixtures in the Premier League so far this season.

Wins are wins, though, and Chelsea have claimed three points in their last two Premier League matches. Enzo Maresca’s Blues snapping out of a three-match winless lull by beating Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Malo Gusto (suspension), Benoit Badiashile (muscular), Cole Palmer (groin - MORE), Liam Delap (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Enzo Fernandez (knee)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Habib Diarra (groin), Aji Alese (shoulder), Reinildo (suspension), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (achilles), Dennis Cirkin (wrist)

Chelsea vs Sunderland prediction

There are still plenty of injuries for both sides, but Chelsea are obviously better equipped in the depth department. Enzo Fernandez’s status will swing how comfortable this looks in the end, but expect Chelsea to rain on Sunderland’s parade in a bit of a reality check. Chelsea 2-0 Sunderland.