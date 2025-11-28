How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, prediction, team news

Crystal Palace look to keep their Premier League hot streak going despite a midweek loss in France, while Manchester United want to shake off a disappointing defeat when the two sides collide at Selhurst Park in South London early Sunday.

Palace haven’t allowed a league goal in 321 minutes while taking seven of nine points from Brentford, Brighton, and Wolves to restore their good standing after a three-match winless run in October. The Eagles went to Strasbourg in the Conference League on Thursday and took a lead through Tyrick Mitchell before falling to the Ligue 1 side 2-1 at the Stade de la Meinau.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Manchester United, meanwhile, saw a five-game unbeaten run turn into a three-match winless run when they lost 1-0 to Everton on Monday. Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils played much of the match up a man and still couldn’t beat Jordan Pickford to make it two points from nine following draws at Nottingham Forest and Spurs.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7am ET Sunday

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Borna Sosa (leg), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (unspecified), Chadi Riad (knee)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Matheus Cunha (knock - MORE), Benjamin Sesko (knee), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United prediction

We know Man United can play well with this team and that they have the advantage of a less-challenging week of preparation. That could do enough to level the advantage of a steady Palace team playing in front of a boisterous home crowd. Still, the Red Devils need to get goals without Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko again. That could prove a trickier task. Still... Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester United.