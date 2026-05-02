Newcastle 3-1 Brighton: Magpies end skid, Seagulls’ unbeaten run

Newcastle United snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win at St. James’ Park on Saturday that put a dent in Brighton and Hove Albion’s European hopes.

The Magpies gave Eddie Howe a big win in front of the club’s Saudi ownership group, with William Osula and Dan Burn scoring first-half goals before Harvey Barnes put the game to bed deep in stoppage time.

WATCH — Newcastle v Brighton full match replay

Jack Hinshelwood scored after the hour mark for Brighton, who were lively but could not get anything out of the game. It’s the end of a five-match unbeaten run for the Seagulls, whose 50 points leave them seventh after Brentford beat West Ham.

Weekend results for Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Fulham could sink the Seagulls as low as 10th by the end of Week 35.

Brighton lack a difference maker, and Bruno Guimaraes is Newcastle’s best since Shearer.

Newcastle United fans may find this section boring because it’s a “duh” for anyone whose watched Eddie Howe’s team play without Bruno Guimaraes. He’s the best player Newcastle have had since Alan Shearer. That may sound crazy to a neutral, but Alexander Isak, Fabricio Coloccini, Andy Carroll, Yohan Cabaye, and Shay Given would likely all tip their caps to the idea. Guimaraes’ calmness under duress led to a terrific exploratory ball that Murphy turned into an assist on the first goal, his corner kick was turned home by Burn, and his activity numbers speak for themselves: six recoveries and 7-of-10 ground duels with five drawn fouls compared to just one committed himself.

For Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton, the lack of a Guimaraes level player is the difference between their current footing and a more comfortable spot in the race for a place in Europe. Pascal Gross was this sort of player and Carlos Baleba could one day reach true game-changer status, but this season’s gone about as well as it could for a non-Big Six club which has moved on so many incredible talents in the past few years — Joao Pedro, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Marc Cucurella chief among them.

What’s next?

Brighton host Wolves at 10am ET Saturday, while Newcastle United go to Nottingham Forest at 9am Sunday.

Newcastle vs Brighton final score: 3-1

William Osula 12', Dan Burn 25', Jack Hinshelwood 61', Harvey Barnes 90+5'

Harvey Barnes goal — Newcastle 3-1 Brighton

Wissa takes the ball off of Van Hecke’s weak clearing attempt, and drives at Verbruggen before cutting back to Harvey Barnes.

Barnes takes a touch to create his angle and blasts the ball into the upper reaches of the goal.

Sub ahead of five minutes’ stoppage

Guimaraes is done and Jacob Ramsey is into the fray.

Yoane Wissa returns the favor

Lewis Hall leads a rush down the left, gives Wissa time to get to the penalty spot, and lays an invitation on a plate.

Wissa rockets it over Verbruggen’s goal.

Yankuba Minteh misses borderline sitter

Borderline is doing a lot of work because it should be 2-2.

A low pass through the six somehow misses all of the Magpies backs and the ex-Newcastle prospect snaps the ball way over the bar from an open back post.

Charalampos Kostoulas overhead kick

Brighton want a penalty shout for Malick Thiaw’s block of a shot but Charalampos Kostoulas isn’t screaming as he adapts to rip an overhead shot toward the low far post.

Pope gets to his left to make a very good save moments after nearly giving away a goal. Up and down day!

Brighton triple change

Charalampos Kostoulas, Maxim De Cuyper, and Matt O’Riley will get about 10 minutes and stoppage to find an equalizer or more, replacing Welbeck, Baleba, and Veltman.

Newcastle subs

The front three of Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, and Will Osula exit for Lewis Hall, Harvey Barnes, and Yoane Wissa in the 68th minute.

Jack Hinshelwood goal — Newcastle 2-1 Brighton

Really good team goal for the Seagulls who worked quick passes in the center of Newcastle’s third, leading to Welbeck putting Hinshelwood in great position to blast home and pull Brighton within one.

Hinshelwood blasts Brighton within one of Magpies You won't see a better team goal than Jack Hinshelwood's opener for Brighton as the Seagulls' one-touch football gets the better of Newcastle's defense to make it a one-goal match at St. James' Park.

Halftime — Newcastle United 2-0 Brighton

Really good from the Magpies in an open, entertaining game.

Bruno Guimaraes’ return remains their biggest asset, as his partnership with Sandro Tonali and Joelinton in the midfield was the key to their ascension.

Dan Burn goal — Newcastle 2-0 Brighton

The boys are showing out for their owners and their coach.

Burn heads Bruno Guimaraes’ brilliant corner kick across goal and past Verbruggen.

Burn doubles Newcastle's lead against Brighton It's a dream start for the Magpies as Dan Burn's towering header ripples the back of the net to give Newcastle a 2-0 lead against Brighton at St. James' Park.

Mats Wieffer injury

The right back limps off with a leg injury, and veteran Joel Veltman takes his place in the 18th minute.

William Osula goal — Newcastle 1-0 Brighton

Bruno Guimaraes sends an ambitious ball into the final third under pressure, and Jacob Murphy is taken down by a sliding Bart Verbruggen.

But Murphy doesn’t stay down, tracking down the loose ball at the end line and snapping a quick cross to the heart of the box for Osula to head home.

Osula heads Newcastle 1-0 in front of Brighton A terrible error from Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen opens the door for Newcastle to take the lead and William Osula makes the most of his opportunity in front of goal to give the Magpies a 1-0 lead.

Carlos Baleba slams the crossbar from 28 yards

A corner is deflected into the air and then settled for Carlos Baleba well outside the 18.

Baleba goes for it and his rocket skims the cross bar.

Pope called upon early

Brighton nearly strike in the second minute but Nick Pope is quick to react and stop a terrific chance.

Newcastle lineup

Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Osula, Willock

Brighton lineup

Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Wieffer, Gross, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Mitoma, Welbeck

Newcastle vs Brighton preview

Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls are unbeaten in five matches and 6-1-1 since February 21, surging to the top of the crowded back seeking sixth-place on the table. Their 50 points, however, are just one clear of Bournemouth and two ahead of a trio of teams as the race for a Europa League spot is hot and heavy.

WATCH — Newcastle v Brighton

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United have walked themselves right out of the European picture with a miserable 2026, now losers of four-straight Premier League games as part of a 3W-9L league run.

Howe is under considerable stress as the club’s ownership has flown into the Northeast for the annual review to find a boss keeping his most expensive summer purchases on the bench and last season’s Champions League qualifiers still technically not safe from relegation. SJP should be some sort of place on Saturday.

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Valentino Livramento (groin), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (groin)

Brighton & Hove Albion team news, focus

OUT: Diego Gomez (knee), James Milner (unspecified), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Solly March (muscular)

Newcastle v Brighton prediction

The Magpies have been so good at home over the past few seasons and Howe has access to his preferred midfield of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, and Bruno Guimaraes. However, Brighton’s had the Magpies’ number with four wins and two draws in their last six meetings including a 2-1 win at the Amex in October. Newcastle 1-1 Brighton.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock